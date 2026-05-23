Boys Water Polo Online Auction

Cash's Crush, Dirt Roads, and a Farmer That Talks Too Much

If you're reading this, congratulations.

You've found one of those auction items that started with someone at the winery saying,

"Keith... maybe don't give away quite so much."

And, as usual, I ignored them.

Here's what you're getting:

🍷 Six bottles of Cash's Crush Glow in the Dark Rosé.

Not because rosé fixes life's problems...

But because it makes talking about them a whole lot more enjoyable.

This isn't just any rosé. Cash's Crush is my son Cash's wine. Every year he works the vineyard, helps make the wine, and reminds me that somehow the kid I used to carry around now tells me when I'm doing things wrong. It's a strange stage of parenting.

🚜 A vineyard tour with me, Keith Saarloos.

This isn't one of those tours where someone memorized a script six minutes before you showed up.

You'll walk through our vineyards, hear the stories of how we farm, why we do what we do, how grapes somehow survive 110-degree summers, and why every vineyard owner has at least one emotional support tractor.

You'll probably learn more than you expected.

You'll definitely hear stories you weren't expecting.

And there's at least a 73% chance I'll get distracted by something growing in the vineyard and wander off in the middle of explaining tannins.

🍷 A tasting at Saarloos & Sons.

We'll head back to the tasting room where you'll enjoy a full tasting of our wines.

We'll talk wine.

We'll talk farming.

We'll probably end up talking about life.

And if history is any indication, somebody will ask one innocent question that somehow turns into a twenty-minute conversation about cattle, history, faith, constitutional rights, soil microbes, why wine should never be intimidating, and how cupcakes became part of a winery.

It happens more often than you'd think.

The Important Part

This auction isn't really about the wine.

It's about helping the Santa Ynez High School Boys Water Polo program.

These young men work incredibly hard. They practice before school, after school, on weekends, and somehow still have enough energy to empty my refrigerator when they come over.

Supporting them means supporting discipline, teamwork, accountability, and the next generation of good men.

So if you win this package...

You get six bottles.

You get a vineyard tour.

You get a tasting.

You get to spend a few hours with a farmer who probably should have learned to stop talking years ago.

Most importantly...

You help keep our local water polo program strong.

Thank you for supporting these young men.

We'll have the wine waiting.

I'll probably already be talking before you get out of your car.



FMV (Fair Market Value) $180