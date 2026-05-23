Boys Water Polo Online Auction

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Get the VIP treatment on Game Day! Secure a reserved, cushioned seat just for you to any home game of the fall 2026 season. Shaded in the heat or snuggled with a cozy blanket for those chilly games!
FMV (Fair Market Value) $0
Starting bid
Treat yourself to luxury! Enjoy an exclusive staycation in an absolutely stunning and newly renovated home nestled in the heart of the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley. Surrounded by breathtaking scenery, views, and rolling hills, this is the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and experience the best of our wine country.
Rancho Santuario is a 5-bedroom home with separate casita, that sits on 5 acres. Perfect for outdoor living and entertaining, the property boasts a built-in gas barbecue and imported wood-burning pizza oven. You can dine outdoors at the large teak al fresco table or relax in the polished outdoor lounge furniture overlooking the beautiful salt water, infinity pool, with spa.
Your stay also includes a memorable wine tour and tasting at Carhartt Winery, where you’ll discover exceptional handcrafted wines and enjoy the welcoming charm of one of the Santa Ynez Valley’s beloved family-owned wineries.
Whether you’d like to celebrate a special occasion, gather with loved ones, or simply looking for a relaxing retreat close to home, this exclusive staycation offers the perfect blend of luxury, tranquility, and unforgettable experiences.
See Airbnb link for details including occupancy max and a plethora of amenities! Stunning Spanish Oasis - Houses for Rent in Santa Ynez, California, United States - Airbnb
Package Includes:
-2 nights in a expansive, peaceful, and stunning Santa Ynez Valley home
-Wine tour and tasting for 4 at Carhartt Winery location
FMV (Fair Market Value) $2,500
Exclusions apply.
Starting bid
Wild Pig Hunt in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley on 14,000 acres for two days. This auction item includes your own guide, food, and lodging for two at the beautiful and rustic Mathis Ranch. Experience all the Santa Ynez Valley has to offer! @syvalleyguidedhunts
FMV (Fair Market Value) $1000
Starting bid
Good for one session of Pilates in Solvang (valued at $125). MPN Pilates Studio is committed to providing the Santa Ynez Valley community with the highest level of Pilates instruction in an unparalleled studio environment. https://missionpilatessolvang.com/
FMV (Fair Market Value) $125
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay in a king style room at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern in the heart of Los Olivos, within walking distance of tasting rooms and restaurants. Originally a popular stagecoach stop, Mattei's is a beloved local landmark with a cozy bar, upscale restaurant, pool and spa.
FMV (Fair Market Value) $600
Starting bid
If you're reading this, congratulations.
You've found one of those auction items that started with someone at the winery saying,
"Keith... maybe don't give away quite so much."
And, as usual, I ignored them.
Here's what you're getting:
🍷 Six bottles of Cash's Crush Glow in the Dark Rosé.
Not because rosé fixes life's problems...
But because it makes talking about them a whole lot more enjoyable.
This isn't just any rosé. Cash's Crush is my son Cash's wine. Every year he works the vineyard, helps make the wine, and reminds me that somehow the kid I used to carry around now tells me when I'm doing things wrong. It's a strange stage of parenting.
🚜 A vineyard tour with me, Keith Saarloos.
This isn't one of those tours where someone memorized a script six minutes before you showed up.
You'll walk through our vineyards, hear the stories of how we farm, why we do what we do, how grapes somehow survive 110-degree summers, and why every vineyard owner has at least one emotional support tractor.
You'll probably learn more than you expected.
You'll definitely hear stories you weren't expecting.
And there's at least a 73% chance I'll get distracted by something growing in the vineyard and wander off in the middle of explaining tannins.
🍷 A tasting at Saarloos & Sons.
We'll head back to the tasting room where you'll enjoy a full tasting of our wines.
We'll talk wine.
We'll talk farming.
We'll probably end up talking about life.
And if history is any indication, somebody will ask one innocent question that somehow turns into a twenty-minute conversation about cattle, history, faith, constitutional rights, soil microbes, why wine should never be intimidating, and how cupcakes became part of a winery.
It happens more often than you'd think.
This auction isn't really about the wine.
It's about helping the Santa Ynez High School Boys Water Polo program.
These young men work incredibly hard. They practice before school, after school, on weekends, and somehow still have enough energy to empty my refrigerator when they come over.
Supporting them means supporting discipline, teamwork, accountability, and the next generation of good men.
So if you win this package...
You get six bottles.
You get a vineyard tour.
You get a tasting.
You get to spend a few hours with a farmer who probably should have learned to stop talking years ago.
Most importantly...
You help keep our local water polo program strong.
Thank you for supporting these young men.
We'll have the wine waiting.
I'll probably already be talking before you get out of your car.
FMV (Fair Market Value) $180
Starting bid
Each pie is handcrafted from scratch using our team mom's signature, award-winning crust recipe and made with the finest ingredients.
Awards Include:
🏆 2025 Santa Ynez Day Grand Pie Champion
🥈 2025 Los Olivos Days Apple Pie – 2nd Place
🥇 2026 California Mid-State Fair Apple Pie – 1st Place
🥇 2026 California Mid-State Fair Plumery Blackberry Balsamic Pie – 1st Place
🥇 2026 California Mid-State Fair Strawberry Rhubarb Pie – 1st Place
🏆 2026 Santa Ynez Days Best Crust Winner
Winner's Choice: Strawberry Rhubarb or Caramel Apple Pie.
A recent local charity auction raised $1,000 for a homemade pie. With this award-winning lineup, let's see if we can set a new record while supporting our Pirates! Every dollar raised goes directly to the Santa Ynez Boys Water Polo program.
Bid generously, bid often, and let's make this pie as legendary as the season we're supporting! 🧡🖤
FMV (Fair Market Value) $120
Starting bid
Each pie is handcrafted from scratch using our team mom's signature, award-winning crust recipe and made with the finest ingredients.
Awards Include:
🏆 2025 Santa Ynez Day Grand Pie Champion
🥈 2025 Los Olivos Days Apple Pie – 2nd Place
🥇 2026 California Mid-State Fair Apple Pie – 1st Place
🥇 2026 California Mid-State Fair Plumery Blackberry Balsamic Pie – 1st Place
🥇 2026 California Mid-State Fair Strawberry Rhubarb Pie – 1st Place
🏆 2026 Santa Ynez Days Best Crust Winner
Winner's Choice: Strawberry Rhubarb or Caramel Apple Pie.
A recent local charity auction raised $1,000 for a homemade pie. With this award-winning lineup, let's see if we can set a new record while supporting our Pirates! Every dollar raised goes directly to the Santa Ynez Boys Water Polo program.
Bid generously, bid often, and let's make this pie as legendary as the season we're supporting! 🧡🖤
FMV (Fair Market Value) $120
Starting bid
Every local knows, if you want Mexican, you want Dos Carlitos in Santa Ynez! Enjoy!
FMV (Fair Market Value) $50
Starting bid
Kick up your heels and get ready to dance! Whether you've always wanted to learn line dancing or you're looking for a unique party idea, this is your chance.
Beloved local instructor Vanessa Robertson has generously donated a private one-hour line dance lesson for up to 10 people. Vanessa will come to your location, traveling anywhere from the Santa Ynez Valley to Santa Maria, making it the perfect activity for a girls' night, birthday celebration, family gathering, or just a fun evening with friends.
No experience? No problem! Vanessa's fun, welcoming style will have everyone smiling, laughing, and dancing in no time.
👢 Private 1-hour lesson for up to 10 people
📍 Vanessa will travel from the Valley to Santa Maria
🎉 Perfect for parties, friends, and beginners alike
So grab your boots, gather your crew, and let Vanessa bring the dance floor to you! Bid high—this is an experience you won't forget.
FMV (Fair Market Value) $130
Starting bid
Come experience the region's first farm to glass distillery and tasting room! Rock 12 Distillery is located between Buellton and Lompoc in the beautiful Santa Rita Hills since 2016. Grab some friends and enjoy a tasting for 4 - and take home 2 bottles of local spirits! www.rock12distillery.com
FMV (Fair Market Value) $75
Starting bid
Experience a unique and rare trail ride for 2 on the beach at the exclusive Hollister Ranch!
Katie Cota will provide the horses and professionally guide you on a 1-hour ride you'll never forget! All skill levels welcome.
FMV (Fair Market Value) $300
Starting bid
Learn how to shoot a firearm / Advance your shooting skills
Firearms training tailored to your skill level and specific goals.
This training can be customized for first-time shooters wanting to learn the basics and be comfortable handling a firearm or for experienced shooters looking to shoot with better accuracy, shoot faster, reload with precision.
Learn to use your firearm with skill, proficiency and confidence.
Location: Winchester Canyon Gun Club
Instructor: Dan Massey
Federal Bureau of Investigations, CA Department of Justice and NRA Certified Firearms Instructor & DOJ SB2 Certified Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) Instructor
Ammunition not included. Highest bidder must meet all state and federal legal requirements to participate.
FMV (Fair Market Value): $350
Starting bid
Now's your chance to get the coveted M. Special Brewery merch!!! Includes: 1 hat, 1 large growler, 2 coozies, 2 beer glasses and 1 complimentary beer refill at the brewery.
Bottoms up!
FMV (Fair Market Value) $75
Starting bid
FMV (Fair Market Value): $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!