SY25-26 Zeta Youth Affiliated of Omicron Phi Zeta Chapter Washington D.C Membership Dues

Our passionate Pearlettes are young ladies 4-8 years old. The Pearlette's are often the life of the event and keep up energized and going. They are active in the community participating in events like walks for Autism speaks and March for Babies. They also regularly assist in projects with our eldercare committee making sure that even the young at heart know that they are still cared for.
Our Amazing Amicettes are admirable young ladies from 9-13 years of age. They are very adroit at making sure they do their part to give back to the community. They are an audacious group of young ladies learning themselves and what it means to be a friend to man.
The Archonettes sponsored by Omicron Phi Zeta are an Archonette auxiliary group like no other. The young ladies are 14-19. They are amplifying examples of pearls in training, with an ardor for service, scholarship and the finer things in life!
