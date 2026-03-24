SYA Concession Grab N Go Pre Order 4/4/26

About this event
Comes with grilled chicken On salad
All Salads come with ranch
* Pre Order*
Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession
Comes with chicken salad scoop On salad
All Salads come with ranch
* Pre Order*
Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession
Comes with Scoop of Chicken Salad, Crackers, Veggie & dip
* Pre Order*
Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession
Comes with Pretzels, Fruit, Cheese, Boiled Egg (2)
* Pre Order*
Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!