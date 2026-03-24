Santo Youth Association

Hosted by

Santo Youth Association

About this event

SYA Concession Grab N Go Pre Order 4/4/26

Salad w/ grilled chicken
$10

Comes with grilled chicken On salad

All Salads come with ranch

* Pre Order*

Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession

Salad w/ chicken salad scoop
$10

Comes with chicken salad scoop On salad

All Salads come with ranch

* Pre Order*

Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession

Chicken Salad Box
$8

Comes with Scoop of Chicken Salad, Crackers, Veggie & dip

* Pre Order*

Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession

Snack Box
$6

Comes with Pretzels, Fruit, Cheese, Boiled Egg (2)

* Pre Order*

Name will be put on item and ready Saturday in SYA concession

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!