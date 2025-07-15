SYF Main Session Access (Non-attendee)

This is for access for audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2019.
Standing on the Shoulders of Giants (Dawn Garrett); Geography (Barb Gifford); Nature Study (Jeannette Tulis); Mothers Work Wonders (Blossom Barden); Laying the Table (Mandie Lewis)
This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from one day Set Your Feet 2021.
Humility Before Wisdom (Kristi Stephens);
Frank Duveneck (Blossom Barden);
Teacher's Role (Dawn Garrett)
This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2022.
Charlotte Mason Basics (Mandie Lewis);
Landscape Beyond (Karen Glass);
Picture Talks & Robert S. Duncanson (Blossom Barden);
Mission Possible: Plutarch (Dawn Garrett);
Reflections of a CM Graduate (Kaiti Shannon [Drummond]);
Gather Round (Kristi Stephens);
Q&A (Blossom Barden, Karen Glass, Kristi Stephens, Dawn Garrett, and Mandie Lewis)
This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2023.
Five Smooth Stones (Kristi Stephens; does have some tech issues);
Uphill (Cindy Rollins);
The Negatives of Charlotte Mason (Dawn Garrett);
The Impact of Art & George Bellows + handouts (Blossom Barden);
Homeschool Retrospective (Cindy Rollins);
Q&A (Cindy Rollins, Dawn Garrett, Kristi Stephens, Blossom Barden, Barb Gifford);
bonus: Exams, in three parts (Sarah deVries)
and Euclid handouts (Barb Gifford)
This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2024. Attention Revisited (Lisa Rose);
Biblical Astronomy (Jay Ryan);
Set Your Feet (Dawn Garrett); Shakespeare (Mandie Lewis)
Ourselves, A Vast Country Not Yet Explored (Blossom Barden);
bonus breakout: Helping Struggling Reading and Writers Make Connections (Cindy Brown)
This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2025. Narration and Composition: More Related than You Think (Margaret Garrett); Consider the Lilies: How Nature Study Creates Gateways to Relationship (Kristi Stephens);
Citizenship and A Reasoned Patriotism (Dawn Duran);
The Thoughtful Citizen (Dawn Duran); The Science of Relations: Building Your CM Community From the Ground Up (Frances Brotherton/Leslie Kompara); Seeing Beauty and Wonder in a World of Troubles with Robert McCloskey (Blossom Barden); Keeping is Choosing: An Act of Will and Reason (Dawn Garrett)
