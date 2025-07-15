SYF Main Session Access (Non-attendee)

SYF19 Main Session Access
$45

This is for access for audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2019.
Standing on the Shoulders of Giants (Dawn Garrett); Geography (Barb Gifford); Nature Study (Jeannette Tulis); Mothers Work Wonders (Blossom Barden); Laying the Table (Mandie Lewis)

SYF21 Main Session Access
$45

This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from one day Set Your Feet 2021.
Humility Before Wisdom (Kristi Stephens);
Frank Duveneck (Blossom Barden);
Teacher's Role (Dawn Garrett)

SYF22 Main Session Access
$45

This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2022.
Charlotte Mason Basics (Mandie Lewis);
Landscape Beyond (Karen Glass);
Picture Talks & Robert S. Duncanson (Blossom Barden);
Mission Possible: Plutarch (Dawn Garrett);
Reflections of a CM Graduate (Kaiti Shannon [Drummond]);
Gather Round (Kristi Stephens);
Q&A (Blossom Barden, Karen Glass, Kristi Stephens, Dawn Garrett, and Mandie Lewis)

SYF23 Main Session Access
$45

This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2023.
Five Smooth Stones (Kristi Stephens; does have some tech issues);
Uphill (Cindy Rollins);
The Negatives of Charlotte Mason (Dawn Garrett);
The Impact of Art & George Bellows + handouts (Blossom Barden);
Homeschool Retrospective (Cindy Rollins);
Q&A (Cindy Rollins, Dawn Garrett, Kristi Stephens, Blossom Barden, Barb Gifford);
bonus: Exams, in three parts (Sarah deVries)
and Euclid handouts (Barb Gifford)

SYF24 Main Session Access
$45

This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2024. Attention Revisited (Lisa Rose);
Biblical Astronomy (Jay Ryan);
Set Your Feet (Dawn Garrett); Shakespeare (Mandie Lewis)
Ourselves, A Vast Country Not Yet Explored (Blossom Barden);
bonus breakout: Helping Struggling Reading and Writers Make Connections (Cindy Brown)

SYF25 Main Session Access
$45

This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2025. Narration and Composition: More Related than You Think (Margaret Garrett); Consider the Lilies: How Nature Study Creates Gateways to Relationship (Kristi Stephens);
Citizenship and A Reasoned Patriotism (Dawn Duran);
The Thoughtful Citizen (Dawn Duran); The Science of Relations: Building Your CM Community From the Ground Up (Frances Brotherton/Leslie Kompara); Seeing Beauty and Wonder in a World of Troubles with Robert McCloskey (Blossom Barden); Keeping is Choosing: An Act of Will and Reason (Dawn Garrett)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing