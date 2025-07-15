SYF Main Session Access (Non-attendee)

This is for access to the audio or video of the main sessions (and any handouts) from Set Your Feet 2025. Narration and Composition: More Related than You Think (Margaret Garrett); Consider the Lilies: How Nature Study Creates Gateways to Relationship (Kristi Stephens);

Citizenship and A Reasoned Patriotism (Dawn Duran);

The Thoughtful Citizen (Dawn Duran); The Science of Relations: Building Your CM Community From the Ground Up (Frances Brotherton/Leslie Kompara); Seeing Beauty and Wonder in a World of Troubles with Robert McCloskey (Blossom Barden); Keeping is Choosing: An Act of Will and Reason (Dawn Garrett)