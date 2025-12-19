Sylvan Sailing Memberships 2026

About the memberships
Valid until December 30
Annual family access to sailing base. Includes Windy Wednesday group lessons and access to kayaks, SUPs, and sailboats (for certified sailors).
Valid until December 30
Annual fee for one rack space (kayak, canoe, or small sailboat). Based on availability. Non-renewed spaces are available to first-time users on April 1.
Valid until December 30
Combined kayak rack and sailing base membership. (Use this if you are using community boats and storing a personal vessel on the rack. Please be sure a rack space is available for you before makign this purchase.
$
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