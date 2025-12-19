Sylvan Sailing

Offered by

Sylvan Sailing

About the memberships

Sylvan Sailing Memberships 2026

2026 Sailing Base Program Fee
$175

Valid until December 30

Annual family access to sailing base. Includes Windy Wednesday group lessons and access to kayaks, SUPs, and sailboats (for certified sailors).

2026 Kayak Rack Fee
$175

Valid until December 30

Annual fee for one rack space (kayak, canoe, or small sailboat). Based on availability. Non-renewed spaces are available to first-time users on April 1.

2026 Combined sailing base and rack use
$200

Valid until December 30

Combined kayak rack and sailing base membership. (Use this if you are using community boats and storing a personal vessel on the rack. Please be sure a rack space is available for you before makign this purchase.

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