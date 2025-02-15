Blueberry Fields Dog Park Shop

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Dog Park Bench with Imprinted Writing. Permanent park fixture.
This pays for the bench, the bench foundation, and installation.
**When purchasing, please include what you would like engraved on the bench** 2 Lines Only
Get your dogs paw prints in ceramic tile with their name! This will go along the walking path throughout the park.
*Pet safety is #1 priority - The kit will be mailed to you and tiles will be collected at the park*
Engraved Metal Bone
Bones are 8 inches by 4 inches.
**When purchasing please include what you would like engraved on the bone** You can put your own bone up in the park on the fence!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!