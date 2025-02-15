Sylvania Dog Park Inc.

Offered by

Sylvania Dog Park Inc.

About this shop

Blueberry Fields Dog Park Shop

Park Bench with Custom Engraving item
Park Bench with Custom Engraving item
Park Bench with Custom Engraving item
Park Bench with Custom Engraving
$1,095

Dog Park Bench with Imprinted Writing. Permanent park fixture.

This pays for the bench, the bench foundation, and installation.

**When purchasing, please include what you would like engraved on the bench** 2 Lines Only

Personal Paw Ceraminc Tile With Engraving item
Personal Paw Ceraminc Tile With Engraving item
Personal Paw Ceraminc Tile With Engraving item
Personal Paw Ceraminc Tile With Engraving
$95

Get your dogs paw prints in ceramic tile with their name! This will go along the walking path throughout the park.

*Pet safety is #1 priority - The kit will be mailed to you and tiles will be collected at the park*

8" x 4" Engraved Bone for Fence item
8" x 4" Engraved Bone for Fence item
8" x 4" Engraved Bone for Fence item
8" x 4" Engraved Bone for Fence
$49

Engraved Metal Bone

Bones are 8 inches by 4 inches.
**When purchasing please include what you would like engraved on the bone** You can put your own bone up in the park on the fence!

Add a donation for Sylvania Dog Park Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!