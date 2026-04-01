2013 Sylvania North Stars Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
The Bose SoundLink Revolve II (Black) is a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker delivering 360° sound, featuring an IP55 water/dust-resistant rating. It offers up to 13 hours of battery life, features a durable seamless design, and supports Bose SimpleSync to pair with other Bose products. It also includes a built-in microphone for voice commands and calls. Retail value $329.00
Starting bid
Nothing Bundt Cakes basket including card for bundlets for a year. Basket valued at $150, and generously donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes in Sylvania, OH
Starting bid
Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer, valued at $179.00
The Ninja® Foodi® 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone™ Technology. The first air fryer with 2 independent baskets that let you cook 2 foods at once, not back-to-back like a traditional single-basket air fryer.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Winesulator lets you easily enjoy your favorite white or red on the go while maintaining the perfect temperature. From the first sip to sunset.
Value $34.99
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40oz Stainless Steel tumbler with handle and Chillski Stainless Steel drink holder set from Whitetails Unlimited. Value $50.00
Starting bid
The Fluent single-handle faucet from American Standard is inspired by the flow and movement of water, in its pure, ever-changing form and flowing beauty of nature. With simple, organic lines, the Fluent faucet is a beautiful addition of natural style for any bathroom. Featuring a water-saving maximum flow rate of 1.2 gallons per minute, and a ceramic disc valve cartridge offering a lifetime of drip-free performance, the Fluent faucet is a quality choice for your home. An exclusive Speed Connect drain uses only 4 parts instead of the standard 14, installing in less time, with less effort – even in tighter spaces.
Value at $186.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
The Townsend 8-In. Widespread 3-Hole Bathroom Sink Faucet from American Standard is an elegant design with a high-arc spout. Designed for durability, this metal bathroom faucet features two ADA-compliant metal lever handles and a push pop-up drain that is simple to use and quick to install, requiring fewer parts than a standard drain. The Townsend bathroom sink faucet is available in an array of beautiful, on-trend finishes to complement any bathroom style.
Value $320.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $289.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $328.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Arctic Stainless Finish
Value $799.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $74.99
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $74.99
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $275.50
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $25
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $40.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $60.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $340.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Value $538.00
Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply
Starting bid
Raising Cane's gift basket including certificates for free kids meals, and drinks. Value $150.00
Starting bid
PowerXL Duo NutriSealer Elite, 6-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machin, color Black:
Save up to $1800 a year on wasted food with the Duo NutriSealer by PowerXL, a 6-in-1 vacuum sealer system designed for easy, restaurant-quality food storage in a few simple steps. This handheld vacuum sealer is designed to remove air and oxygen and create a secure, double airtight seal to help keep food fresh, flavorful, and freezer burn-free up to 5x longer. Simple one-press operation with LED indicator light lets you seal and store virtually any dry or soft ingredient. Meal prep and cooking are fun and easy when your favorite foods are neatly stocked in the refrigerator, freezer, and pantry, ready for you to enjoy them. The built-in bag cutter helps reduce waste by allowing you to customize bags to almost any size using only the amount of material you need -- no scissors required. For non-food items, vacuum sealing helps remove air to protect a variety of important objects like papers, documents, and photographs from possible mildew or water damage. A convenient drip tray keeps cleanup fast and easy, and after you’re finished, this compact appliance stores easily in a drawer or on a shelf.
Value $90.00
Starting bid
5PC Ceramic Pasta Service Set, and Fondue Set
Value $50.00
Starting bid
Reach high or low, into the nooks and crannies with the PowerSeries Flex Vacuum from Black + Decker. It quickly converts from a stick vacuum to a hand-held, with a 21ft long cord for easy maneuverability. Self standing and slim design ensures the Flex can store easily. With its Powerful 600W motor, the Flex will ensure no mess is left behind. Included crevice tool attachment will allow you to clean in the tight spaces.
Value $34.99
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Elite Gourmet 2QT Deep Fryer- $34.99
CWC Portable Food Warmer- $20.00
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Rep the team with your own Howie's brand North Stars hat this season!
Value-$40.00
Starting bid
Rep the team with your own Howie's brand North Stars hat this season!
Value- $40
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value- $109.00
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Set of 2 (4X6) picture frames made from hockey sticks!
Broken sticks courtesy of Max Gravelle
Craftsmanship by Jason Gravelle
Starting bid
Starting bid
A box of 75 Tide pods, Downy Rinse & Refresh, and Downy Unstopables.
Donated by : Ace Appliance
Starting bid
Value $45.00
Starting bid
Custom tray teeth whitening system with 6 tubes of whitening gel.
Value- $350.00
Donated by Sylvania Smile Design
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Size 50 Nyquist #14 Detroit Red Wings Jersey
Value $100
Donated by the Dieball Family
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Men's Large CCM jersey, no name or number on the back so you can customize as you see fit!
Value $150
Donated by the Dieball Family
Starting bid
Youth L/XL Bedard away jersey
Value $150
Donated by the Dieball Family
Starting bid
Kool-Aid Cotton Candy Maker & pack of 3 sugar mixes.
Value $45.00
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