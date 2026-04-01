Hosted by

Sylvania Youth Hockey Inc

About this event

2013 Sylvania North Stars Silent Auction

Pick-up location

7060 W Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, OH 43560, USA

Precision Auto Detailing $100 Gift Card item
Precision Auto Detailing $100 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$100 gift card donated by Precision Auto Detailing


https://www.precisionautodetailingtoledo.com/

Bose Soundlink Revolve II Speaker item
Bose Soundlink Revolve II Speaker
$40

Starting bid

The Bose SoundLink Revolve II (Black) is a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker delivering 360° sound, featuring an IP55 water/dust-resistant rating. It offers up to 13 hours of battery life, features a durable seamless design, and supports Bose SimpleSync to pair with other Bose products. It also includes a built-in microphone for voice commands and calls. Retail value $329.00

Nothing Bundt Cakes Basket item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Basket
$30

Starting bid

Nothing Bundt Cakes basket including card for bundlets for a year. Basket valued at $150, and generously donated by Nothing Bundt Cakes in Sylvania, OH

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer item
Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer
$25

Starting bid

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer, valued at $179.00


The Ninja® Foodi® 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone™ Technology. The first air fryer with 2 independent baskets that let you cook 2 foods at once, not back-to-back like a traditional single-basket air fryer.

Carruth Studio Art Piece item
Carruth Studio Art Piece
$5

Starting bid

"Dear Friends" made by Carruth Studio, value at $62


https://carruthstudio.com/products/dear-friends

Brumate Winesulator 25oz- Neon Pink item
Brumate Winesulator 25oz- Neon Pink
$5

Starting bid

Winesulator lets you easily enjoy your favorite white or red on the go while maintaining the perfect temperature. From the first sip to sunset.

  • Holds Full Bottle of Wine
  • 24-hour Temperature Retention
  • 100% Leakproof
  • Glass-Free Zone Friendly
  • Non-Slip Base
  • Has Malibu on the front engraved

Value $34.99

Whitetails Unlimited Tumbler Gift Set item
Whitetails Unlimited Tumbler Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

40oz Stainless Steel tumbler with handle and Chillski Stainless Steel drink holder set from Whitetails Unlimited. Value $50.00

American Standard Single Handle Bathroom Faucet Chrome item
American Standard Single Handle Bathroom Faucet Chrome
$5

Starting bid

The Fluent single-handle faucet from American Standard is inspired by the flow and movement of water, in its pure, ever-changing form and flowing beauty of nature. With simple, organic lines, the Fluent faucet is a beautiful addition of natural style for any bathroom. Featuring a water-saving maximum flow rate of 1.2 gallons per minute, and a ceramic disc valve cartridge offering a lifetime of drip-free performance, the Fluent faucet is a quality choice for your home. An exclusive Speed Connect drain uses only 4 parts instead of the standard 14, installing in less time, with less effort – even in tighter spaces.


Value at $186.00


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

American Standard 2 Handle Bathroom Faucet Chrome item
American Standard 2 Handle Bathroom Faucet Chrome
$5

Starting bid

The Townsend 8-In. Widespread 3-Hole Bathroom Sink Faucet from American Standard is an elegant design with a high-arc spout. Designed for durability, this metal bathroom faucet features two ADA-compliant metal lever handles and a push pop-up drain that is simple to use and quick to install, requiring fewer parts than a standard drain. The Townsend bathroom sink faucet is available in an array of beautiful, on-trend finishes to complement any bathroom style.


Value $320.00


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Delta 5-Setting Two-in-One Shower Head Stainless Finish item
Delta 5-Setting Two-in-One Shower Head Stainless Finish
$20

Starting bid

  • Integrated hand shower docks securely into shower head when not in use
  • Soft, rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up from the spray face of your shower head and hand shower with the touch of a finger
  • Installs in minutes
  • Spray settings include: Full Body spray, Fast Massage spray, Full Spray with Massage, Slow Massage spray, and Pause
  • Hand shower lever changes spray modes
  • Pause feature reduces water to a trickle, giving you space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks while maintaining your temperature settings
  • Push-button activates pause mode
  • Includes 60 in. - 82 in. (1524 mm - 2083 mm) stretchable metal hose
  • WaterSense® labeled showers use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance

Value $289.00


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Delta Single Handle Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Arctic SS item
Delta Single Handle Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Arctic SS
$5

Starting bid

  • MagnaTite® Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to snap your faucet spray wand precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use and doesn’t droop over time
  • EZ Anchor mounting allows for installation from above the deck, with no need to tighten it under the sink, for a secure fit which prevents loosening over time
  • Soft, rubber Touch-Clean spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger
  • DIAMOND Seal Technology is less hassle to install and helps your faucet perform like new for life, reducing leak points and lasting twice as long as the industry standard
  • Everything you need is together in one convenient box, including integrated InnoFlex® PEX supply lines
  • 1 or 3-hole 8" installation
  • ADA Compliant
  • The high-arc, gooseneck design swivels 360 degrees with a 20-in. retractable hose for added convenience during everyday kitchen tasks


Value $328.00


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Delta Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Touch2O Technology item
Delta Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Touch2O Technology
$10

Starting bid

  • Integrated TempSense™ LED light shows water temperature, changing from blue to magenta to red as temperature increases
  • Battery operated 6 AA (included) with a battery life of approximately 1 year or 6 C (not included) with a battery life of approximately 3 years
  • Intuitive Touch2O® Technology can sense the difference between a touch and a grab, reducing the chances of false activation
  • Optional A/C adapter EP102157 may be ordered separately
  • MagnaTite® Docking uses a powerful integrated magnet to snap your faucet spray wand precisely into place and hold it there so it stays docked when not in use and doesn’t droop over time
  • Soft, rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow you to easily wipe away calcium and lime build-up with the touch of a finger
  • DIAMOND Seal Technology is less hassle to install and helps your faucet perform like new for life, reducing leak points and lasting twice as long as the industry standard
  • Everything you need is together in one convenient box, including integrated InnoFlex® PEX supply lines
  • 1 or 3-hole 8" installation
  • ADA Compliant
  • The high-arc, gooseneck design swivels 360 degrees with a 20-in. retractable hose for added convenience during everyday kitchen tasks

Arctic Stainless Finish


Value $799.00


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Delta 24" Towel Bar-Stainless Steel item
Delta 24" Towel Bar-Stainless Steel
$5

Starting bid

  • Extends 3-1/8 in. from wall
  • Tile/masonry-plastic or lead anchors plaster/drywall-toggle bolts recommend if wood blocking is not available
  • Mounting hardware and mounting template included with product
  • Assembled dimensions: 1-3/4 in. H x 3-1/8 in. D x 25-3/4 in. W

Value $74.99


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Delta Tissue Holder- Stainless Steel item
Delta Tissue Holder- Stainless Steel
$5

Starting bid

  • Extends 3-1/8 in. from wall
  • Pivoting arm
  • 1-3/4 in. square flanges
  • Tile/masonry-plastic or lead anchors plaster/drywall-toggle bolts recommend if wood blocking is not available
  • Mounting hardware and mounting template included with product
  • Assembled dimensions: 1-3/4 in. H x 3-1/8 in. D x 8-1/2 in. W

Value $74.99


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Delta Traditional Beverage Faucet-Stainless Steel item
Delta Traditional Beverage Faucet-Stainless Steel
$5

Starting bid

  • DIAMOND Seal Technology is less hassle to install and helps your faucet perform like new for life, reducing leak points and lasting twice as long as the industry standard
  • Everything you need is together in one convenient box, including integrated InnoFlex PEX supply lines
  • Single hole installation
  • Escutcheon
  • ADA Compliant
  • High-arc spout swivels 360degrees

Value $275.50


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Moen Pivoting Tissue Paper Holder-Chrome item
Moen Pivoting Tissue Paper Holder-Chrome
$5

Starting bid

  • pivoting paper holder
  • included template and mounting hardware take the guesswork out of installation
  • metal mounting post for extra security
  • corrosion resistant

Value $25


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Moen 24" Towel Bar-Chrome item
Moen 24" Towel Bar-Chrome
$5

Starting bid

  • chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • pro-fit™ installation system eliminates set screws for faster, more secure mounting
  • corrosion resistant

Value $40.00


Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Moen Adjustable Curved Shower Rod- Chrome item
Moen Adjustable Curved Shower Rod- Chrome
$5

Starting bid

  • chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • fits standard 72" x 72" shower curtains
  • shower rod adjusts from 5' to 6' for a more flexible installation
  • corrosion resistant
  • provides extra elbow room in the shower
  • features decorative covers that provide a stylish element while also helping to conceal the mounting hardware
  • shower rod pivoting flanges make installation easier and more secure on inconsistent or uneven walls
  • adjustable bar means no cutting required for installation

Value $60.00

Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Moen Two Handle Bathroom Faucet-Chrome item
Moen Two Handle Bathroom Faucet-Chrome
$5

Starting bid

  • chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • two-handle lever handle makes it easy to adjust the water
  • built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
  • faucet handles can be installed between 8" to 16" for a more customized widespread installation
  • complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications
  • aerated flow is ideal for everyday bathroom tasks, like brushing teeth and washing hands
  • meets EPA WaterSense® criteria to conserve water without sacrificing performance

Value $340.00

Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Moen Single Handle High Arc Pulldown Kitchen Faucet Chrome item
Moen Single Handle High Arc Pulldown Kitchen Faucet Chrome
$5

Starting bid

  • chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
  • Power Clean™ spray technology provides 50 percent more spray power versus most of our pulldown and pullout faucets without the Power Clean™ technology.
  • equipped with the Reflex™ system for smooth operation, easy movement and secure docking of the pulldown/pullout spray head
  • faucet pulldown hose offers flexible water delivery and hose retracts with ease
  • features Duralock™ quick connect system for easy installation
  • one-handle
  • lever handle makes it easy to adjust the water
  • aerated stream for everyday cleaning; boosted rinse; boosted stream; powerful rinse for heavy-duty cleaning
  • standard design mounts on the sink or countertop
  • complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications
  • limited lifetime warranty
  • deck plate sold separately

Value $538.00

Donated by Wayne Pipe & Supply

Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Raising Cane's gift basket including certificates for free kids meals, and drinks. Value $150.00

Food Vacuum Sealer item
Food Vacuum Sealer
$15

Starting bid

PowerXL Duo NutriSealer Elite, 6-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machin, color Black:


Save up to $1800 a year on wasted food with the Duo NutriSealer by PowerXL, a 6-in-1 vacuum sealer system designed for easy, restaurant-quality food storage in a few simple steps. This handheld vacuum sealer is designed to remove air and oxygen and create a secure, double airtight seal to help keep food fresh, flavorful, and freezer burn-free up to 5x longer. Simple one-press operation with LED indicator light lets you seal and store virtually any dry or soft ingredient. Meal prep and cooking are fun and easy when your favorite foods are neatly stocked in the refrigerator, freezer, and pantry, ready for you to enjoy them. The built-in bag cutter helps reduce waste by allowing you to customize bags to almost any size using only the amount of material you need -- no scissors required. For non-food items, vacuum sealing helps remove air to protect a variety of important objects like papers, documents, and photographs from possible mildew or water damage. A convenient drip tray keeps cleanup fast and easy, and after you’re finished, this compact appliance stores easily in a drawer or on a shelf.


Value $90.00

At Home Date Night Dinner Set item
At Home Date Night Dinner Set
$10

Starting bid

5PC Ceramic Pasta Service Set, and Fondue Set


Value $50.00

BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Flex 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum item
BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Flex 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum
$5

Starting bid

Reach high or low, into the nooks and crannies with the PowerSeries Flex Vacuum from Black + Decker. It quickly converts from a stick vacuum to a hand-held, with a 21ft long cord for easy maneuverability. Self standing and slim design ensures the Flex can store easily. With its Powerful 600W motor, the Flex will ensure no mess is left behind. Included crevice tool attachment will allow you to clean in the tight spaces.


Value $34.99

Deep Fryer & Food Warmer Plate item
Deep Fryer & Food Warmer Plate item
Deep Fryer & Food Warmer Plate item
Deep Fryer & Food Warmer Plate
$10

Starting bid

Elite Gourmet 2QT Deep Fryer- $34.99

CWC Portable Food Warmer- $20.00

Howie's logo North Stars Hat-Blue item
Howie's logo North Stars Hat-Blue
$10

Starting bid

Rep the team with your own Howie's brand North Stars hat this season!


Value-$40.00

Howie's logo North Stars Hat- White item
Howie's logo North Stars Hat- White
$10

Starting bid

Rep the team with your own Howie's brand North Stars hat this season!


Value- $40

$250 Gift Card- European Wax Center item
$250 Gift Card- European Wax Center
$75

Starting bid

$250 gift card


https://waxcenter.com/


Card donated by European Wax Center!

6QT 7-in-1 Instant Pot item
6QT 7-in-1 Instant Pot
$5

Starting bid

Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt. 7-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker


Value- $109.00

Appliance Center Gift Certificates item
Appliance Center Gift Certificates
$15

Starting bid

$100 in gift certificates!


Donated by Appliance Center


https://www.shopac.com/

Inside the Five Beer Glass & Gift Card item
Inside the Five Beer Glass & Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Beer glass & $25 gift card


Donated by Inside the Five


https://www.insidethefivebrewing.com/

Hockey Stick Picture Frames item
Hockey Stick Picture Frames item
Hockey Stick Picture Frames
$10

Starting bid

Set of 2 (4X6) picture frames made from hockey sticks!


Broken sticks courtesy of Max Gravelle

Craftsmanship by Jason Gravelle

The Standard Restaurant- $50 Gift Card item
The Standard Restaurant- $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card


Donated by: The Standard Restaurant


https://www.standard419.com/

Laundry Bundle item
Laundry Bundle
$10

Starting bid

A box of 75 Tide pods, Downy Rinse & Refresh, and Downy Unstopables.


Donated by : Ace Appliance


https://www.aceapplianceinc.com/

SQUISHMALLOWS SQUISHVILLE MALL item
SQUISHMALLOWS SQUISHVILLE MALL
$5

Starting bid

Value $45.00

Custom Teeth Whitening System $350.00 item
Custom Teeth Whitening System $350.00
$40

Starting bid

Custom tray teeth whitening system with 6 tubes of whitening gel.


Value- $350.00


Donated by Sylvania Smile Design

https://www.toledodentistry.com/

Vintage Nyquist Home-Detroit Red Wings Jersey item
Vintage Nyquist Home-Detroit Red Wings Jersey item
Vintage Nyquist Home-Detroit Red Wings Jersey item
Vintage Nyquist Home-Detroit Red Wings Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Size 50 Nyquist #14 Detroit Red Wings Jersey


Value $100

Donated by the Dieball Family

CCM Chicago Blackhawks Alternate Jersey item
CCM Chicago Blackhawks Alternate Jersey
$25

Starting bid

Men's Large CCM jersey, no name or number on the back so you can customize as you see fit!


Value $150

Donated by the Dieball Family

Youth L/XL Chicago Blackhawks Jersey-Bedard item
Youth L/XL Chicago Blackhawks Jersey-Bedard item
Youth L/XL Chicago Blackhawks Jersey-Bedard item
Youth L/XL Chicago Blackhawks Jersey-Bedard
$25

Starting bid

Youth L/XL Bedard away jersey


Value $150

Donated by the Dieball Family

Cotton Candy Maker & Sugar Mixes item
Cotton Candy Maker & Sugar Mixes
$5

Starting bid

Kool-Aid Cotton Candy Maker & pack of 3 sugar mixes.


Value $45.00

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