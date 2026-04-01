2013 Sylvania North Stars Silent Auction

PowerXL Duo NutriSealer Elite, 6-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machin, color Black:





Save up to $1800 a year on wasted food with the Duo NutriSealer by PowerXL, a 6-in-1 vacuum sealer system designed for easy, restaurant-quality food storage in a few simple steps. This handheld vacuum sealer is designed to remove air and oxygen and create a secure, double airtight seal to help keep food fresh, flavorful, and freezer burn-free up to 5x longer. Simple one-press operation with LED indicator light lets you seal and store virtually any dry or soft ingredient. Meal prep and cooking are fun and easy when your favorite foods are neatly stocked in the refrigerator, freezer, and pantry, ready for you to enjoy them. The built-in bag cutter helps reduce waste by allowing you to customize bags to almost any size using only the amount of material you need -- no scissors required. For non-food items, vacuum sealing helps remove air to protect a variety of important objects like papers, documents, and photographs from possible mildew or water damage. A convenient drip tray keeps cleanup fast and easy, and after you’re finished, this compact appliance stores easily in a drawer or on a shelf.





Value $90.00