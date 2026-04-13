Sylvester R. Reed HBCU Golf Classic

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About this event
Step onto the course and be part of something bigger than the game. Your individual golfer registration includes participation in the 4-Person Scramble, access to games, raffles, and on-course experiences, plus entry into a full day of connection and community impact. This tournament supports HBCU advancement, scholarships, and alumni development across Greater Cleveland. Whether you’re competitive or just here for the experience, this is your chance to play with purpose.
Bring your squad and compete together in the 4-Person Scramble. This team registration includes entry for four golfers, access to all tournament games, raffles, and on-course activities, and a full day of fellowship and impact. It’s more than golf—it’s an opportunity to represent, connect, and contribute to a legacy that supports HBCU students and alumni. Lock in your team and take your shot for a cause that matters.
Not golfing? You can still be part of the experience. The Day Party is designed for supporters who want to engage, network, and celebrate the mission. Enjoy a lively atmosphere, connect with community leaders and alumni, and support HBCU initiatives in a meaningful way. This ticket is perfect for those who want to show up, be present, and be part of the impact—no clubs required.
Lead from the front. As the Presenting Sponsor, your brand receives premier visibility and top-tier recognition throughout the event. This level includes two foursomes, four Day Party tickets, prime logo placement across event materials, speaking recognition, and full-page ad placement. This is a high-impact opportunity to align your organization with HBCU excellence while positioning your brand at the center of the experience.
Stand on legacy and help build the future. This sponsorship includes one foursome, two Day Party tickets, logo placement on signage and digital materials, a half-page ad, and hole signage. It’s a strong visibility package for organizations looking to support scholarships and alumni development while maintaining a visible presence throughout the event.
Directly support the mission. This level includes one foursome, event signage recognition, and hole signage. Your sponsorship helps drive scholarship opportunities and ensures continued investment in the next generation of HBCU leaders.
Make a meaningful contribution while gaining visibility. This sponsorship includes two golfer entries and sponsor listing recognition. A solid entry point for organizations looking to support the cause and be present on the course.
Support the event and stay connected. This level includes two Day Party tickets and sponsor listing recognition. Ideal for businesses and individuals who want to be part of the experience and show visible support.
Put your name on the course. This sponsorship includes your name or logo displayed on one hole sign along with sponsor listing recognition. A great way to support while gaining targeted visibility.
Every contribution matters. This level provides donor recognition and supports the ongoing mission of advancing HBCU awareness, scholarships, and alumni engagement. It’s a simple but meaningful way to give back.
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