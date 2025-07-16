Sylvester-Worth Area Chapter's Membership

Local AND National Dues COMBINED
$150

No expiration

The Sylvester-Worth Area Alumni chapter will remit national dues to ASUNAA for you. This is for members that are NOT LIFETIME members.

Local Annual Membership Only (for ASC/ASU grads)
$75

Renews yearly on: July 1

Local Associate Membership Only
$75

Renews yearly on: July 1

National Dues Only- ASUNAA
$75

Renews yearly on: July 1

These fees are sent to Albany State University National Alumni Association. A separate application must be completed and submitted.

Life Membership - ASUNAA - One time
$1,000

No expiration

These fees are sent to Albany State University National Alumni Association. A separate application must be completed and submitted.

Life Membership - ASUNAA - 1st Installment
$334

No expiration

These fees are sent to Albany State University National Alumni Association. A separate application must be completed and submitted. All installments must be completed within TWO YEARS.

Life Membership - ASUNAA - 2nd Installment (Copy)
$333

No expiration

These fees are sent to Albany State University National Alumni Association. A separate application must be completed and submitted. All installments must be completed within TWO YEARS.

Life Membership - ASUNAA - 3rd Installment (Copy) (Copy)
$333

No expiration

These fees are sent to Albany State University National Alumni Association. A separate application must be completed and submitted. All installments must be completed within TWO YEARS.

