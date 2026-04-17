Symphony of Color Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One-of-a-kind sculptural violin, meticulously deconstructed and reimagined into an illuminated work of art.
Hand carved and etched to create movement, the piece features integrated LED lighting with both steady and sound reactive modes, allowing it to subtly respond to music and its environment.
Designed for display, a concealed rechargeable battery provides up to eight hours of cordless illumination, making it a striking centerpieces for any space or event.
Adorned with semi-precious gemstones including blue topaz and amethyst, valued between 500 and 700 dollars and generously donated by Rockwall Gold and Silver Pawn, the piece further enriches with preserved floras and natural elements.
Inspired by Symphony of Color, the sculpture captures the harmony of light, movement, and artistic expression in a truly unique form.
Starting bid
This gift certificate entitles up to 4 people to attending a charm bar party atr Adorn Studio for approximately 2 hours. All supplies are included to make 4 charm necklaces and a pair of earrings.
Starting bid
The Bespoke Tie Necklace by Adorn is a striking blend of modern design and effortless sophistication. With its sleek, elongated silhouette and tailored feel, this piece adds a bold yet refined statement to any look. Designed to drape with elegance, it’s a versatile accessory that transitions seamlessly from day to night.
Starting bid
Make a statement with this one-of-a-kind, artisan-crafted hat designed for those who appreciate both style and craftsmanship. This olive vegan suede hat features a custom laser-engraved design on both the top and underside—making it a true conversation piece from every angle.
Perfect for music lovers, creatives, and trendsetters alike, this piece blends modern western flair with elevated design. Display it proudly on the included custom microphone-style hat stand, turning your hat into functional art when not in use. Whether worn to events or showcased at home, this piece is as bold and unique as the person who owns it.
Includes:
* Custom-designed olive vegan suede hat with top & underside laser engraving
* Custom microphone hat stand for display
Starting bid
Turn up the volume on this incredible, one-of-a-kind music lover’s collection—curated for those who live and breathe music. This premium basket blends sound, style, and craftsmanship into a truly unforgettable experience. At the heart of this collection are multiple custom-engraved pieces featuring the Greater Youth Symphony of Rockwall logo, making this a meaningful keepsake for supporters and musicians alike. Enjoy your favorite whiskey while listening to music in style, display your instruments with pride, and elevate your space with music-inspired décor. From functional pieces to artistic touches, every item in this collection hits the right note.
Includes:
* Engraved finger piano (kalimba) with GYS Rockwall logo
* Fender leather coasters
* Three premium whiskeys:
* WhistlePig PiggyBack
* Tullamore D.E.W.
* Buffalo Trace
* Bluetooth speaker
* Two custom engraved rocks glasses (GYS Rockwall logo)
* Custom engraved guitar holder with pick storage
* “Now Playing” record-style display sign
* Music City guitar wall décor
* Two custom engraved vinyl records (GYS Rockwall logo)
* Large woven display crate
Starting bid
Perfect for musicians of all levels, this set features a Fender acoustic guitar alongside an Alvarez guitar, each offering its own unique tone and character. Complete with straps, these instruments are ready to play and ideal for practice, performance, or gifting to the music lover in your life.
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind decorative violin by Lisa Cauble transforms a classic instrument into a striking work of art. Adorned with semi-precious stones and organic elements, the piece features built-in, music-reactive lighting that brings it to life with movement and color. Though non-functioning as an instrument, it serves as a captivating sculptural statement, blending music, light, and texture into a truly unique display piece.
Starting bid
This elegant still life by artist Marcie Penland captures a timeless moment of quiet beauty. Featuring delicate blue hydrangeas arranged in a decorative vase alongside two glasses of wine, the composition is rich with color, texture, and warmth. Framed in an ornate gold frame, this piece adds sophistication and charm to any space.
Starting bid
This artsy sculptural piece made with the Symphony of Color 2026 in mind. The Art of Sound transforms the essence of music into a visual expression of harmony, movement, and connect through two abstracted string instruments. Layered patinas, textured surfaces, and light-reflective elements invite the viewer to experience sound not just as something heard, but something to gaze upon.
Starting bid
This exquisite painting by artist Joanna Burch captures a tender moment in nature, featuring a trio of soft pink and gray parrots nestled among lush foliage. Rich in texture and detail, each feather is thoughtfully rendered, bringing warmth and life to the composition. The earthy tones and gentle palette create a sense of calm and connection, making this piece a timeless addition to any art collection.
Starting bid
Young Marlon Brando: Rebel at Rest
8x10, acrylic on canvas
A quiet intensity radiates from this portrait of a young Marlon Brando, where rebellion softens into reflection. His gaze—steady, unguarded—captures a moment between defiance and vulnerability, as if the weight of his inner world has briefly come to rest. The familiar icon is stripped of performance, revealing something more human beneath the legend.
Rendered in electrifying oranges, deep blues, and unexpected bursts of neon green, the piece transforms classic portraiture into something visceral and contemporary. The bold color contrasts and expressive brushwork echo the turbulence of identity, fame, and self-awareness—hallmarks of both Brando’s persona and the broader emotional landscape this work inhabits. It invites the viewer to linger in that tension: the rebel, not in motion, but in stillness.
Starting bid
Bold, expressive, and unapologetically vibrant, Classy captures the elegance of the human form through a contemporary lens. The composition centers on a silhouetted figure, brought to life through rich, fluid tones of red, orange, and deep shadow—creating a striking contrast between mystery and intensity.
DeWulf’s use of color and abstraction invites the viewer to interpret both movement and emotion, blending sophistication with raw artistic energy. The piece evokes confidence and individuality, making it a compelling focal point for any space.
At 24 x 16 inches, Classy is a modern statement piece that celebrates form, color, and the beauty of expressive art.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Includes a table to SOC 2027 and all-season performances.
Starting bid
Celebrate a legendary moment in college football history with this autographed photo of Vince Young from the 2005 National Championship. Capturing his iconic performance, this signed piece is a must-have for collectors and fans alike—a tribute to one of the greatest games ever played.
Starting bid
Celebrate a historic moment in college football with this autographed photo of Johnny Manziel receiving the 2012 Heisman Trophy. Capturing the milestone that made him the first freshman to ever win the award, this signed piece is a standout collectible for any fan.
Starting bid
Own a piece of pop music history with this autographed CD by Taylor Swift. Signed by one of the most influential artists of her generation, this collectible is a must-have for fans and memorabilia enthusiasts alike.
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of music history with this stunning framed Beatles laser photo, capturing the unforgettable Abbey Road scene. Featuring signature reproductions of all four band members, this piece combines legendary imagery with collectible appeal. A bold and nostalgic centerpiece perfect for fans of one of the greatest bands of all time.
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the most iconic Western films of all time with this framed Tombstone laser photo. Featuring the unforgettable cast and the legendary “Justice is Coming” imagery, this piece includes reproduced signatures of the film’s stars. A bold and timeless tribute, perfect for fans of classic cinema.
Starting bid
Celebrate hockey greatness with this autographed photo of Mike Modano capturing the unforgettable moment of winning the Stanley Cup. A tribute to one of the game’s most iconic American players, this signed piece is a must-have for fans and collectors alike.
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