Symphony of Color Silent Auction

One-of-a-kind sculptural violin, meticulously deconstructed and reimagined into an illuminated work of art.

Hand carved and etched to create movement, the piece features integrated LED lighting with both steady and sound reactive modes, allowing it to subtly respond to music and its environment.

Designed for display, a concealed rechargeable battery provides up to eight hours of cordless illumination, making it a striking centerpieces for any space or event.

Adorned with semi-precious gemstones including blue topaz and amethyst, valued between 500 and 700 dollars and generously donated by Rockwall Gold and Silver Pawn, the piece further enriches with preserved floras and natural elements.

Inspired by Symphony of Color, the sculpture captures the harmony of light, movement, and artistic expression in a truly unique form.