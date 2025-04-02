Symphony of Heart, Hope and Harmony Soirée - Sage Pathways, Inc's 2025 Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience with Chef Shi of L.O.V.E Premier Catering & Events. Let the atmosphere be filled with romance and sophistication as she crafts an exquisite meal tailored to your desires—within the intimate setting of your own home. Seize the moment for a much-needed date night, or use toward the cost of gathering a few cherished friends for an evening of fine dining and relaxation? The choice is yours, and either way, the experience will be nothing short of extraordinary. https://lovecateringbychefshi.com/ Donated by Chef Shi, L.O.V.E Catering
Elevate your travel experience with the London Fog Regent Expandable Spinner Luggage Set—crafted for durability, elegance, and effortless mobility. As a bonus, this set includes: ~two passport holders ~two luggage tags ~airline-approved containers ~international power adapter ~portable luggage scale with webbing belt and digital display And for an added touch of luxury, this package includes a wine tasting experience for four at the renowned Honig Vineyard and Winery in Napa Valley! Savor exquisite wines in a beautiful vineyard setting, making this auction item the ultimate blend of adventure and indulgence. Bid now and travel in style while treating yourself to an unforgettable wine-tasting experience! Luggage donated by Leon and Carol Black Wine tasting experience donated by Honig Vineyard and Winery
Ensure peace of mind on the road with this essential roadside safety kit, designed to keep you prepared for unexpected situations. Whether you're facing a breakdown, an emergency, or simply need a reliable backup, this kit has what you need to stay safe and secure. 🚗 Multi-functional emergency device – Provides illumination, radio access, and charging capabilities 🔋 Jumper cables to get back on the road quickly 🛠 Glass-shattering tool & seatbelt cutter – Essential for emergency escape situations 🩹First aid kit – Handle minor injuries with ease 🧤 Gloves – Protect your hands 📱 Phone charger – Stay connected when it matters most 💧 Emergency water supply – Hydration for any situation 🧥 Emergency blanket – Provides warmth in cold weather Perfect for road trips, daily commutes, and unexpected emergencies, this kit is a must-have for every vehicle. Bid now and drive with confidence, knowing you're prepared for anything! 🚗🔦🔋 Orion Emergency Kit purchased with gift cards provided by Home Depot
Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet in Rose Quartz and Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz *A dainty pinch cuff bookended with our signature oval stones, the Elton Gold Cuff Bracelet in Rose Quartz is a stack staple. This beautifully designed gold cuff bracelet is guaranteed to turn heads every time you wear it. No matter the size of your wrist, our Elton Cuff Bracelet is sure to fit you and your style. * A dainty stone and delicate metallic chain combine to create the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz, your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory. A soft, blushing hue courtesy of the microscopic inclusions within, this genuine and undyed stone inspires love, healing, and nurturing. Jewelry donated by Kendra Scott, who has been a guest investor on Shark Tank.
Pamper yourself or someone special with this luxurious Bath & Body Works self-care set, designed for the ultimate relaxation experience. This indulgent collection includes: ~ Refreshing bath gel for a soothing cleanse ~Exfoliating body scrub to leave skin silky smooth ~ Hydrating lotion for lasting nourishment ~ Fragrant candle to create a calming ambiance ~ Hand-selected self-care essentials for a spa-like retreat Whether you're unwinding after a long day or gifting a moment of tranquility, this basket is the perfect way to embrace comfort, relaxation, and self-care. Bid now and treat yourself to the luxury you deserve!
Indulge in luxury and refinement with this curated collection of Bath & Body Works essentials, designed for the modern gentleman who values both style and relaxation. 🛁 Premium bath gel – Refresh and invigorate your skin 🌿 Invigorating body spray – A fresh, long-lasting scent for all-day confidence 💆♂️ Hydrating lotion – Lock in moisture for all-day comfort 🦶 Nail & foot care essentials – Keep your grooming routine effortless 🛠 Personal care must-haves – Designed for a sleek, well-groomed appearance Whether you're unwinding after a long day or perfecting your grooming routine, this set delivers sophistication, comfort, and self-care in one luxurious package. Bid now and experience the ultimate in relaxation and refinement!
Indulge in the rich flavors of Italy with this curated selection of fine food and wine, designed to elevate your dining experience. From artisanal pasta and authentic sauces to wines that complement every bite, this basket has everything you need to craft a meal that captures the essence of Italian cuisine. Whether you're preparing a romantic dinner, hosting a gathering with a small group of friends, or simply treating yourself to a taste of Italy, this selection will transport your palate straight to the heart of Tuscany.
Take your music experience to the next level with the Tzumi SuperBass Portable Bluetooth Speaker! Designed for crystal-clear HD sound, this powerful speaker features dual 5-watt speakers to deliver deep bass and rich audio, ensuring every gathering is a hit. Whether you're hosting an outdoor party, enjoying a karaoke night, or need reliable sound on a construction site, this speaker has you covered. Its Bluetooth connectivity and multiple media ports (AUX, USB, SD Card, and FM radio) make it easy to play your favorite tunes anytime, anywhere. But that's not all—vibrant LED lights add the perfect touch of energy to your event, while the included microphone lets you belt out your favorite songs like a star. Portable, powerful, and built for fun, the Tzumi SuperBass Bluetooth Speaker is the ultimate addition to any celebration. Bid now and bring the party to life! We've got you covered, enjoy a 12-month limited warranty from the date of your purchase Items purchased with gift cards that were donated by Home Depot.
Indulge in self-care with premium cologne vials, Bath & Body Works essentials, a bath brush for those hard-to-reach areas, a nail brush, and a foot massager for ultimate relaxation. Bid now for the perfect mix of pampering and excitement
