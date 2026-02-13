Symphony Of The Southwest Silent Auction Fundraiser

Take the podium and experience the magic of leading a live orchestra!





This package includes a private conducting lesson with Symphony of the Southwest’s Music Director, Julie Desbordes — an internationally trained conductor whose musical education and podium work span both the United States and Europe.





Under her guidance, you’ll learn the fundamentals of conducting — from gesture and musical interpretation to communicating with musicians in real time. Then, put your new skills into action with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: conduct the Symphony of the Southwest in Sleigh Ride at our December 2026 Holiday Concert.





A beloved seasonal tradition and audience favorite, Sleigh Ride is a joyful, high-energy piece that makes for the perfect conducting debut — and an unforgettable moment on stage.





Step into the spotlight, lead the music, and create a holiday memory you’ll never forget.





Estimated Value: $300



