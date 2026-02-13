Symphony Of The Southwest Silent Auction Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Take the podium and experience the magic of leading a live orchestra!
This package includes a private conducting lesson with Symphony of the Southwest’s Music Director, Julie Desbordes — an internationally trained conductor whose musical education and podium work span both the United States and Europe.
Under her guidance, you’ll learn the fundamentals of conducting — from gesture and musical interpretation to communicating with musicians in real time. Then, put your new skills into action with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: conduct the Symphony of the Southwest in Sleigh Ride at our December 2026 Holiday Concert.
A beloved seasonal tradition and audience favorite, Sleigh Ride is a joyful, high-energy piece that makes for the perfect conducting debut — and an unforgettable moment on stage.
Step into the spotlight, lead the music, and create a holiday memory you’ll never forget.
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
An Evening of Music & Dining with Music Director Julie Desbordes
Enjoy dinner in the home of Symphony of the Southwest’s Music Director, Julie Desbordes.
This special experience includes a home-cooked meal personally prepared and hosted by Julie — offering a rare opportunity to step behind the podium and connect with the person who shapes the artistic vision of the Symphony.
Spend the evening enjoying delicious food, engaging conversation, and stories from a life in music.
Perfect for music lovers, supporters of the arts, or anyone looking for a truly unique night out.
A one-of-a-kind experience that brings you closer to the music — and the maestro behind it.
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Amahi Classic Concert Ukulele (UK220C) + Tuner
Beautiful mahogany top, back, and sides with a warm, rich tone and comfortable concert-size body. Perfect for beginners or casual players.
Donated by: Milano's Music
Estimated Retail Value: $120-250
Starting bid
Enjoy a private wood-fired pizza party in a suburban farm backyard setting in Gilbert, Arizona. This unique experience brings the flavor and fun of a traditional wood-fired pizzeria to your own celebration—perfect for any special occasion.
Everything is included—just bring your guests and your appetite!
Includes:
✔ Private wood-fired pizza party in the seller’s backyard (Gilbert, AZ)
✔ All ingredients provided (fresh dough, sauces, cheeses, toppings)
✔ Artisan pizzas for up to 25 guests
Perfect for: birthdays, family celebrations, graduations, church or community groups, team events, and special gatherings.
Estimated Value: $250
Donated By: Joshua and Amy Greer
Location: Seller’s backyard – Gilbert, Arizona
Restrictions (if any):
Expiration Date: March 2027
Starting bid
One Month of Private Music Lessons — Double Bass or Classical Guitar
With over 40 years of private teaching experience, Andrew Hamilton brings a wealth of professional artistry and instruction to students of all levels. A graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and former double bass member of both the Phoenix Symphony and Nashville Symphony, Andrew is also an accomplished classical guitarist who studied under full scholarship at the Blair Academy Preparatory School of Music.
This package includes your choice of:
• Four one-hour lessons
or
• Eight half-hour lessons
Lessons may be scheduled over the course of one or two months.
Donated by: Andrew Hamilton
Value: $400
Starting bid
Private Violin Duet Live Performance
Candlelight flickering. A beautifully set table. Two violins weaving melody just steps away.
This private duet transforms an ordinary evening into a memorable live music experience.
Performed by two sisters who have shared the stage for years, this intimate concert reflects a lifelong musical partnership shaped by trust, nuance, and shared expression.
Whether for a dinner gathering, celebration, or special occasion, this live violin performance brings warmth and artistry to any setting.
Includes:
• 45-minute live violin duet
• Curated repertoire tailored to your occasion
• Local performance within the metro area
Value: $300
Donated by: Bekki Lyman
Date to be mutually agreed upon. Expires: March 1, 2027
Starting bid
Diamond Membership – VIP Concert Experience
Enjoy the ultimate symphony experience with a Diamond VIP Membership for our 70th Season.
This exclusive package includes VIP seating for four guests at all four concerts in our Fall 2026 – Spring 2027 season — plus a special bonus: four tickets to our April 18, 2026 performance.
That’s four VIP seats to five unforgettable concerts.
Skip the stress of securing tickets and experience an entire season of powerful live music from the best seats in the house.
Includes:
• 4 VIP tickets to all 4 concerts in the 70th Season (Fall 2026 – Spring 2027)
• Bonus: 4 VIP tickets to the April 18, 2026 concert
• Premium seating for every performance
• Access to VIP Membership perks including pre-concert meet & greets
Donated by: Symphony of the Southwest
Value: $740
Starting bid
Private Sound Bath Experience
Step into deep relaxation with a beautifully curated sound bath designed to restore balance, calm the mind, and soothe the nervous system.
Guided by sound facilitator Sonja H. Dodge of Desert Rose Healing, this immersive experience surrounds you with healing tones from instruments gathered from around the world — creating a meditative atmosphere that invites stillness and renewal.
Choose between an indoor setting or a unique floating experience for an unforgettable evening of restorative sound.
Donated by: Sonja H. Dodge, Desert Rose Healing
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Curated and Donated by Julie Desbordes
Bring the charm of a countryside picnic in Provence to your own table with this thoughtfully curated collection of sweet and savory French delights — perfect for a relaxed afternoon or elegant gathering.
This basket features sparkling prosecco, rosé, artisan spreads, fine teas, and gourmet specialties that capture the flavors of France.
Includes:
• 2 small bottles of prosecco
• 1 small bottle of rosé
• Bonne Maman French jellies (sample selection)
• Bonne Maman chocolate caramel tartlets
• Harney & Sons fine teas — Paris and Provence
• Black truffle salami & fig salami
• Black olive tapenade
• Pâté & rillettes
• Provence-style napkins
• Grated cheese breadsticks
• Fresh granola from Crêpe Bar
• $25 gift card to Crêpe Bar (Julie's favorite Crêpe spot in town!)
Estimated Value: $200
Winner Must be 21+
Starting bid
Curated and Donated by our Violin 1 Section
Date Night Gift Basket
Create meaningful moments together with this thoughtfully curated experience centered on connection and shared time. Enjoy $185 in local dining gift cards to Andy’s Frozen Custard, il Vinaio, Dairy Queen, Cheesecake Factory, and OHSO — perfect for memorable nights out.
At home, continue the experience with sparkling cider, gourmet chocolates and sweet treats, candles, cozy blanket, indulgent body care, and engaging couples conversation games designed to spark laughter and deeper connection. Extend the meaningful dates week after week with the highly acclaimed Adventure Challenge book, complete with unique and fun scratch off date ideas!
The best relationships — like great music — are built one meaningful moment at a time.
Estimated Total Value: $310–$335
Starting bid
Movie Night Gift Basket
Curated and Donated by our Violin 2 Section
Lights down. Snacks ready. Let the show begin.
Enjoy a complete cinema experience with Harkins VIP Gold movie passes, an AMC gift card, and a Swig treat — perfect for a night at the theater or a cozy film evening at home.
This package also includes an impressive assortment of classic movie candies, gourmet popcorn, cookies, chocolate treats, and a soft throw blanket to complete the experience.
Whether it’s a blockbuster night out or a streaming marathon at home, this bundle delivers entertainment in perfect harmony.
Estimated Total Value: $185–$220
Starting bid
Coffee and Tea Lovers Gift Basket
Curated and Donated by our Viola Section
Cozy up with this delightful bundle featuring gourmet ground coffee, specialty teas, matcha latte mix, flavored coffee syrups, two beautiful ceramic mugs, and a $25 Starbucks gift card.
Perfect for morning rituals or relaxing afternoons!
Estimated Value: $85–$95
Starting bid
Grill Master/BBQ Gift Basket
Curated and Donated by our Bass Section
Everything you need to fire up the perfect cookout! This ultimate grilling package includes a grill tool set, BBQ sauces and rub, lobster-themed oven mitts and hot pads, customized embroidered chef’s apron, Lay’s chips, refreshing beverages, a $25 Black Angus gift card, meat blanket and a stylish insulated cooler bag to carry it all.
Perfect for backyard barbecues, tailgates, or summer gatherings.
Estimated Total Value: $175–$200
Starting bid
Family Game Night Gift Basket
Curated and Donated by our Woodwinds Section
Everything you need for the ultimate family night! Includes Trouble, The Game of Life, Phase 10, and Family Charades, Uno, Flip 7, Phase 10, and playing cards. Plus crowd-favorite snacks like Oreos, Smartfood popcorn, Annie’s snack packs, sour gummy worms, and more.
Perfect for laughter, friendly competition, and sweet treats!
Estimated Total Value: $110–$125
Starting bid
Curated and Donated by our Brass Section Ultimate Outdoor Games & Family Fun Basket
Turn any backyard into the place to be! This exciting Outdoor Games & Family Fun Basket is packed with high-energy activities and hames including glow in the dark frisbee/lawn darts, ring swing games, chalk and bubble blower, snack shark game, water guns, water football and two water bottles to quench your thirst. Also included, a $25 Big 5 gift card!
Whether you’re hosting a backyard BBQ, planning a family game night, or looking for the perfect gift, this bundle delivers hours of laughter and friendly competition.
Starting bid
Spa and Self Care Gift Basket
Curated and Donated by our Cello Section
Indulge in a thoughtfully curated spa experience designed to restore, refresh, and recharge. This elegant collection includes premium bath essentials from Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Soaking Solution and Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath, exfoliating tools for radiant skin, and a softly scented candle to set a calming atmosphere.
Elevate your skincare routine with gentle, dermatologist-trusted essentials from La Roche-Posay, nourishing facial oil, and revitalizing sheet masks. Beauty favorites include cosmetic sponges, nail polish, lip care from ChapStick, and a Sephora gift set for an added touch of luxury.
All beautifully paired with a stylish floral tote, coordinating pouch, and an inspiring read — making this the perfect gift or personal indulgence.
Estimated Total Value: $209
Starting bid
🧩 Bits & Pieces Bundle
Seven beautiful jigsaw puzzles — because, like music, the magic happens when every piece finds its place.
✨ Featured Puzzle: Recipe for Murder — a mystery jigsaw puzzle that adds suspense and intrigue to your puzzle night.
Perfect for quiet evenings, thoughtful focus, and the satisfaction of watching something extraordinary come together — piece by piece.
Estimated Total Value: $90–$120
Starting bid
🥩 A Steakhouse Experience for Two (or More!) 🔥
Indulge in an exceptional dining experience with $150 in premier steakhouse gift cards, including two $50 certificates to Morton’s The Steakhouse and one $50 certificate to Fogo de Chão.
From expertly aged steaks and elegant dining at Morton’s to the bold flavors and tableside service of Fogo de Chão’s Brazilian churrasco, this package promises unforgettable meals and elevated evenings out.
Perfect for celebrating milestones, hosting friends, or simply savoring the art of fine dining.
Total Value: $150
Starting bid
🎹 Dinner & A Show at Organ Stop Pizza 🍕
Enjoy a lively night out at Organ Stop Pizza, home of the world-famous Wurlitzer organ and unforgettable live performances. This package includes a delicious pizza, one complimentary appetizer, and a pitcher of soft drink — everything you need for a fun and memorable evening.
Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves great food paired with incredible music.
Estimated Value: $45–$55
Starting bid
Farm Fresh Bread & Eggs Basket
Enjoy the simple luxury of locally made, farm-fresh goodness. This basket features artisan sourdough bread paired with a dozen fresh eggs — a wholesome combination perfect for a cozy breakfast or elevated home cooking.
Each basket includes:
• One loaf of artisan sourdough bread
• One dozen farm fresh eggs
Donated by: Joshua & Amy Greer
Starting bid
Farm Fresh Bread & Eggs Basket
Enjoy the simple luxury of locally made, farm-fresh goodness. This basket features artisan sourdough bread paired with a dozen fresh eggs — a wholesome combination perfect for a cozy breakfast or elevated home cooking.
Each basket includes:
• One loaf of artisan sourdough bread
• One dozen farm fresh eggs
Donated by: Joshua & Amy Greer
Starting bid
This hand smocked dress with a beautiful design featuring cherries is hand made with dotted Swiss fabric.
The size is 18 months.
Donated by: Patricia Cosand
Retail Value: $80
Starting bid
Train design bubble suit features hand smocking, hand embroidery and piping with dotted swiss fabric.
The snaps at the crotch will make diaper changes a breeze!
The size is 3 months, but "bubble" design leaves room to grow.
Donated by: Patricia Cosand
Retail Value: $70
Starting bid
Bunnies design bubble suit features hand smocking, hand embroidery and piping.
The snaps at the crotch will make diaper changes a breeze!
The size is 3 months, but "bubble" design leaves room to grow.
Made with Spechler-Vogel Imperial Broadcloth.
Donated by: Patricia Cosand
Retail Value: $70
Starting bid
Horse design bubble suit features hand smocking, hand embroidery and piping.
The snaps at the crotch will make diaper changes a breeze!
The size is 3 months, but "bubble" design leaves room to grow.
Made with Spechler-Vogel Imperial Broadcloth.
Includes socks with matching hand embroidery.
Donated by: Patricia Cosand
Retail Value: $70
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