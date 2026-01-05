Fine Arts For Ocala

Hosted by

Fine Arts For Ocala

About this event

Symphony Under the Stars

3130 E Silver Springs Blvd

Ocala, FL 34470, USA

Early Bird Ticket (Ages 18+)
$20
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Get the early bird discount now through March 31st! Kids 12 and under are free.

Early Bird Ticket (Ages 0-17)
Free
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Get the early bird discount now through March 31st!

Kids 12 and under will remain free after March 31st.

Maestro's Meal (Age 13+)
$95

Maestro's Meal Experience Includes:

  • VIP Parking - located at Ocala Golf Club Main Parking Lot
  • Full dinner provided by the Ocala Golf Club (service begins at 5 pm)
  • Private Clubhouse Restrooms
  • Two Free Drink Tickets (Cash Bar or BYOB)
  • Reserved Seating Area with Adirondack Chairs near the stage
  • Enhanced Audio of Symphony Orchestra in Clubhouse
Maestro's Meal Ticket (Kids 6-12)
$40

Children Under 6 are Free

Maestro's Meal Experience Includes:

  • VIP Parking - located at Ocala Golf Club Main Parking Lot
  • Full dinner provided by the Ocala Golf Club (service begins at 5 pm)
  • Private Clubhouse Restrooms
  • Two Free Drink Tickets (Cash Bar or BYOB)
  • Reserved Seating Area with Adirondack Chairs near the stage
  • Enhanced Audio of Symphony Orchestra in Clubhouse
Overture Oasis Seating
$50

Overture Oasis Seating Includes:

  • Reserved Enhanced Seating Area
  • Restrooms
  • Two Free Drink Tickets (Cash Bar or BYOB)
  • Cash Bar Access
Chair Rentals
$10

Adirondack chair rental - limited availability

Pre-Paid Parking
$15

Limited availability, must be purchased online in advance. Entrance off NE 2nd Place.

Add a donation for Fine Arts For Ocala

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