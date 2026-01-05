Symphony Under the Stars

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Get the early bird discount now through March 31st! Kids 12 and under are free.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Get the early bird discount now through March 31st!
Kids 12 and under will remain free after March 31st.
Maestro's Meal Experience Includes:
Children Under 6 are Free
Maestro's Meal Experience Includes:
Overture Oasis Seating Includes:
Adirondack chair rental - limited availability
Limited availability, must be purchased online in advance. Entrance off NE 2nd Place.
$
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