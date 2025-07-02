Syndicate Soiree

https://beaumontranch.com/

Presenting Sponsor (One Available)
$10,000

 Promotion in print and online as “Presented by”  Business name included in event logo  Lifetime JCYS Membership  Preferred VIP Table (seats 10)  Meet and Greet with Tejas Brothers  Recognition on all promotions

Entertainment Sponsor (One Available)
$5,000

 Promotion in print and online as “Entertainment Provided by”  Logo on stage  JCYS Membership  Preferred VIP Table (seats 10)  Meet and Greet with Tejas Brothers

Equipment Sponsor (One Available)
$2,500

 Promotion in print and online,  Logo on appropriate materials  JCYS Membership  Preferred VIP Table (seats 10)

SOLD Happy Hour Sponsor (One Available)
$2,500

THANK YOU ANDERSON ELECTRIC!
 Promotion in print and online  Logo included on bar related items  JCYS Membership  Preferred VIP Table (seats 10)

SOLD Bar Sponsor (One Available) (Copy)
$2,500

THANK YOU ADAMS TACK!
 Promotion in print and online
 Logo included on bar related items
 JCYS Membership
 Preferred VIP Table (seats 10)

Swag Sponsor (Three Available)
$500

 Promotion in print and online  One dinner ticket

Table (25 Available)
$1,000

 JCYS Membership  One Table (seats 10)

Dinner for Two
$150

Two dinner tickets. **Cannot be resold

Individual Tickets (LIMITED)
$100

One dinner ticket. **Cannot be resold

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing