Synergist Boston x R&G | Galentine's @ MiniLuxe 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Reserve your spot. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist. Note the event is only open to full time female investors.
Reserve your spot. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist. Note the event is only open to full time female investors.
Reserve your spot. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist. Note the event is only open to full time female investors.
Reserve your spot. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist. Note the event is only open to full time female investors.
Reserve your spot. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist. Note the event is only open to full time female investors.
Reserve your spot. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist. Note the event is only open to full time female investors.
Fill in this form and you will be added to the waitlist. If a spot becomes available, we will contact you. Note please only use this option once general admission has filled up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!