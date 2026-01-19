Synergist NY | Headshots & Happy Hour

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About this event
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Reserve your headshot timeslot. You are welcome to come mingle anytime but this slot represents your assigned photo timing. The rest of the cost will be covered by Synergist.
Note the event is only open to full time investors.
Fill in this form and you will be added to the waitlist. If a spot becomes available, we will let contact you.
Note please only use this option once general admission has filled up. Attending the event is not free.
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