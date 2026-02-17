Synergy Healing Collaborative's Membership Opportunities

Offered by
Renews monthly
Providers seeking referrals, visibility, and support
Priority grant-funded referrals (full market rate when available)
Concierge client matching
Support for Synergy-based offerings
Featured promotion (website, socials, newsletters)
Priority access to funded programs
Free or reduced-cost group space
Strong professional visibility
Renews monthly
Providers wanting referrals and connection
Direct client referrals
Website listing and general promotion
Access to free/reduced-cost space
Community education and collaboration
Aligned provider network
Renews monthly
Providers contributing primarily through service
Recognition as a community partner
Network connection and relationship-building
Inclusion in collaborative culture
Renews monthly
Short term for providers experiencing hardship, low income providers, providers serving low income, BIPOC, LGBTQ or underserved communities.
No expiration
For providers needing a fee waiver or a trial offer (3 months)
$
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