Synergy Healing Collaborative

Offered by

Synergy Healing Collaborative

Synergy Healing Collaborative's Membership Opportunities

Tier 1
$50

Renews monthly

Providers seeking referrals, visibility, and support


Priority grant-funded referrals (full market rate when available)

Concierge client matching


Support for Synergy-based offerings

Featured promotion (website, socials, newsletters)

Priority access to funded programs

Free or reduced-cost group space

Strong professional visibility

Tier 2
$25

Renews monthly

Providers wanting referrals and connection


Direct client referrals


Website listing and general promotion


Access to free/reduced-cost space


Community education and collaboration


Aligned provider network

Tier 3
$10

Renews monthly

Providers contributing primarily through service


Recognition as a community partner


Network connection and relationship-building


Inclusion in collaborative culture

Pay what you can
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Short term for providers experiencing hardship, low income providers, providers serving low income, BIPOC, LGBTQ or underserved communities.

Pro Bono
Free

No expiration

For providers needing a fee waiver or a trial offer (3 months)

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