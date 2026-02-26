Summer Youth Program: Registration Fee

The Burma Center does not charge any transaction fees for the payment. During checkout, enter "$0" for additional donation drop-down option and you will NOT be charged extra fees.

Burma Center သည် ငွေပေးချေမှုအတွက် ငွေလွှဲခအပိုတစ်စုံတစ်ရာ ကောက်ခံခြင်း မရှိပါ။ ငွေပေးချေစဉ် (Checkout) ပြုလုပ်ချိန်တွင် drop-down ရွေးချယ်ခွင့်မှ "အခြား (Other)" ကို ရွေးချယ်ပြီးနောက် လှူဒါန်းငွေအကွက်တွင် ပမာဏအနေဖြင့် "၀" ($0) ဟု ရေးသွင်းပါက အပိုကြေးများ ထပ်မံကောက်ခံခြင်း ရှိမည်မဟုတ်ပါ။





A $30 non-refundable registration fee per child is required to reserve a spot in the Summer Youth Program. This fee will be applied toward the total program cost of $200. Families registering more than one child must select and pay for the total number of children being enrolled.

ကလေးတစ်ဦးချင်းစီအတွက် ဒေါ်လာ ၃၀ တန်သော ပြန်အမ်းငွေမရသည့် Registration Fee ကို နွေရာသီလူငယ်အစီအစဉ်တွင် နေရာလက်ကျန်သေချာစေရန် ပေးသွင်းရန်လိုအပ်ပါသည်။ ဤကြေးငွေသည် စုစုပေါင်းအစီအစဉ်ကုန်ကျငွေ ဒေါ်လာ ၂၀၀ ၏ တစ်စိတ်တစ်ဒေသအဖြစ် ထည့်သွင်းသွားမည်ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ ကလေးတစ်ဦးထက်ပိုပြီး စာရင်းသွင်းသော မိသားစုများအနေဖြင့် စာရင်းသွင်းသည့် ကလေးဦးရေအတွက် သက်ဆိုင်ရာကြေးငွေကို ရွေးချယ်ပြီး ပေးသွင်းရန် လိုအပ်ပါသည်။