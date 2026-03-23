SysML Tutorial & Workshop - Virtual

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Early Bird Discount for INCOSE Colorado Front Range Chapter Members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you must bring your own (BYO) Cameo license to participate in the hands-on tutorial.
Discount Rate for INCOSE Colorado Front Range Chapter Members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you will be provided a "Learner" license of Cameo to participate in the hands-on tutorial.
Regular registration for non-INCOSE CFR members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you must bring your own (BYO) Cameo license to participate in the hands-on tutorial.
Regular registration for non-INCOSE CFR members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you will be provided a "Learner" license of Cameo to participate in the hands-on tutorial.
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