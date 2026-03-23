International Council On Systems Engineering

Hosted by

International Council On Systems Engineering

About this event

SysML Tutorial & Workshop - Virtual

INCOSE CFR Member Registration (BYO Cameo)
$75

Early Bird Discount for INCOSE Colorado Front Range Chapter Members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you must bring your own (BYO) Cameo license to participate in the hands-on tutorial.

INCOSE CFR Member Registration (with Learner Cameo License)
$75

Discount Rate for INCOSE Colorado Front Range Chapter Members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you will be provided a "Learner" license of Cameo to participate in the hands-on tutorial.

Regular Registration (BYO Cameo License)
$125

Regular registration for non-INCOSE CFR members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you must bring your own (BYO) Cameo license to participate in the hands-on tutorial.

Regular Registration (with Learner Cameo License)
$150

Regular registration for non-INCOSE CFR members to enjoy the half day SysML tutorial. For this rate, you will be provided a "Learner" license of Cameo to participate in the hands-on tutorial.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!