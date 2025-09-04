Wichita Falls FFA Student Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsor
$100
  • Sponsor ONE FFA student
  • Business or Family name listed on our sponsor t-shirts
  • Receive one of our sponsor t-shirts
Silver Sponsor
$250
  • Sponsor TWO FFA students
  • Business or Family name listed on our sponsor t-shirts
  • Receive one of our sponsor t-shirts
  • Receive a plaque of appreciation
Gold Sponsor
$500
  • Provide one exceptional graduating AG Science student a scholarship in pursuit of their furthering education
  • Business or family name listed on our sponsor t-shirts
  • Receive one of our sponsor t-shirts
  • Receive a plaque of appreciation
