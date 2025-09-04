Wichita Falls FFA Alumni
Wichita Falls FFA Student Sponsorship
Bronze Sponsor
$100
Sponsor ONE FFA student
Business or Family name listed on our sponsor t-shirts
Receive one of our sponsor t-shirts
Silver Sponsor
$250
Sponsor TWO FFA students
Business or Family name listed on our sponsor t-shirts
Receive one of our sponsor t-shirts
Receive a plaque of appreciation
Gold Sponsor
$500
Provide one exceptional graduating AG Science student a scholarship in pursuit of their furthering education
Business or family name listed on our sponsor t-shirts
Receive one of our sponsor t-shirts
Receive a plaque of appreciation
