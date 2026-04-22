T-shirt Store

About this shop
Classic-fit, super-soft unisex T-shirt. Available in Small to XXL. Indicate selected size(s) on the next page. Please allow 10 business days for processing. Add shipping below or pick up at the Lead to Read KC office during normal business hours, Monday through Wednesday.
Interested in a bulk order for your organization? Contact [email protected]
This is a flat fee for shipping all items in your order. If this item is not selected, your purchase will be held at the Lead to Read KC office for pickup during normal business hours, Monday through Wednesday.
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