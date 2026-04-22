Lead to Read KC

Offered by

Lead to Read KC

About this shop

T-shirt Store

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$30

Classic-fit, super-soft unisex T-shirt. Available in Small to XXL. Indicate selected size(s) on the next page. Please allow 10 business days for processing. Add shipping below or pick up at the Lead to Read KC office during normal business hours, Monday through Wednesday.


Interested in a bulk order for your organization? Contact [email protected]

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Shipping item
Shipping
$3

This is a flat fee for shipping all items in your order. If this item is not selected, your purchase will be held at the Lead to Read KC office for pickup during normal business hours, Monday through Wednesday.

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Add a donation for Lead to Read KC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!