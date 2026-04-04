2026 T-Shirts (Red River Craft Beer Festival)

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About this event
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Mens/Unisex - Tultex 202 - 50/50 cotton/poly, "Heather Denim," preshrunk, very, very soft tees:”Black”
Ladies V-neck - Next Level 1540 - 60/40 cotton/poly, "Black” (Ladies sizes run small)
Mens/Unisex - Tultex 202 - 50/50 cotton/poly, "Heather Denim," preshrunk, very, very soft tees: / Ladies V-neck - Next Level 1540 - 60/40 cotton/poly, "Black” (Ladies sizes run small
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