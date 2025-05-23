T-Shirts, Survival Kits, & Program Announcements

T-shirt
$12
Pre-ordered uniform t shirt, specify size S-2XL
Survival Kit
$15
Bag of goodies delivered to citizen mid-week! Please specify dietary restrictions.
Program annoucement
$5
State of the State slideshow announcement congratulating your citizen!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing