Purpose Through The Pain

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Purpose Through The Pain

About this shop

T1D Shop

High Enough To Drive T-shirt item
High Enough To Drive T-shirt
$25

A bold conversation starter with a powerful purpose. The “Are You High Enough to Drive?” t-shirt uses humor and awareness to spotlight the realities of low blood sugar for those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Featuring a low glucose reading and clean graphic design, this shirt helps spark important conversations while supporting a meaningful cause. Comfortable, eye-catching, and mission-driven—wear it to raise awareness and make an impact.


Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL

Eat Cake and Get High T-Shirt item
Eat Cake and Get High T-Shirt
$25

A little humor with a lot of meaning. The “Want to eat some cake and get high?” t-shirt playfully highlights the everyday reality of blood sugar management for those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Featuring a cake graphic alongside a glucose monitor reading “HIGH,” this design sparks smiles, starts conversations, and helps raise awareness—all while supporting a purpose-driven mission. Comfortable, clever, and made to matter.


Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL

Shooting Up Since 1921 T-Shirt item
Shooting Up Since 1921 T-Shirt item
Shooting Up Since 1921 T-Shirt
$25

Bold, honest, and unapologetically real. The “Diabetics – Shooting up since 1921!” t-shirt uses dark humor to highlight the daily reality of insulin use while honoring a century of resilience in the diabetes community. Featuring a clean illustrated insulin graphic, this shirt sparks conversation, breaks stigma, and proudly supports a purpose-driven mission. Comfortable, eye-catching, and made for those who live it every day.


Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL

Available in Black or White

Purpose Through The Pain T-Shirt item
Purpose Through The Pain T-Shirt
$25

Simple, meaningful, and purpose-driven. The Purpose Through The Pain t-shirt represents strength, hope, and resilience in the face of life’s hardest challenges. Featuring the official Purpose Through The Pain emblem, this shirt is a quiet but powerful way to show support, start conversations, and stand with those navigating Type 1 Diabetes and chronic illness. Comfortable enough for everyday wear, meaningful enough to matter.


Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL

Purpose Through The Pain Hat item
Purpose Through The Pain Hat
$25

Simple. Timeless. Purpose-driven. The Purpose Through The Pain hat features the official PTTP emblem in a clean, low-profile design that pairs effortlessly with any look. More than just a hat, it’s a symbol of strength, awareness, and support for those walking through the challenges of Type 1 Diabetes and chronic illness. Comfortable, versatile, and made to represent a mission that matters.


Shipping
$10

Do you want your purchase to be shipped to you? If so, add shipping to your order and we will ship it anywhere in the continental US.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!