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A bold conversation starter with a powerful purpose. The “Are You High Enough to Drive?” t-shirt uses humor and awareness to spotlight the realities of low blood sugar for those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Featuring a low glucose reading and clean graphic design, this shirt helps spark important conversations while supporting a meaningful cause. Comfortable, eye-catching, and mission-driven—wear it to raise awareness and make an impact.
Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL
A little humor with a lot of meaning. The “Want to eat some cake and get high?” t-shirt playfully highlights the everyday reality of blood sugar management for those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Featuring a cake graphic alongside a glucose monitor reading “HIGH,” this design sparks smiles, starts conversations, and helps raise awareness—all while supporting a purpose-driven mission. Comfortable, clever, and made to matter.
Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL
Bold, honest, and unapologetically real. The “Diabetics – Shooting up since 1921!” t-shirt uses dark humor to highlight the daily reality of insulin use while honoring a century of resilience in the diabetes community. Featuring a clean illustrated insulin graphic, this shirt sparks conversation, breaks stigma, and proudly supports a purpose-driven mission. Comfortable, eye-catching, and made for those who live it every day.
Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL
Available in Black or White
Simple, meaningful, and purpose-driven. The Purpose Through The Pain t-shirt represents strength, hope, and resilience in the face of life’s hardest challenges. Featuring the official Purpose Through The Pain emblem, this shirt is a quiet but powerful way to show support, start conversations, and stand with those navigating Type 1 Diabetes and chronic illness. Comfortable enough for everyday wear, meaningful enough to matter.
Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL
Simple. Timeless. Purpose-driven. The Purpose Through The Pain hat features the official PTTP emblem in a clean, low-profile design that pairs effortlessly with any look. More than just a hat, it’s a symbol of strength, awareness, and support for those walking through the challenges of Type 1 Diabetes and chronic illness. Comfortable, versatile, and made to represent a mission that matters.
Do you want your purchase to be shipped to you? If so, add shipping to your order and we will ship it anywhere in the continental US.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!