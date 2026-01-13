A bold conversation starter with a powerful purpose. The “Are You High Enough to Drive?” t-shirt uses humor and awareness to spotlight the realities of low blood sugar for those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Featuring a low glucose reading and clean graphic design, this shirt helps spark important conversations while supporting a meaningful cause. Comfortable, eye-catching, and mission-driven—wear it to raise awareness and make an impact.





Available in S, M, L, XL, and 2XL