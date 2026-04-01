T1D Youth Connect Field Day!

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About this event
Please choose this option for your T1D who will participate in the fun! *Please complete all following questions when prompted*
Please choose this option for a youth who will participate in the fun and support a T1D. *Please complete all following questions when prompted*
Please choose this option if you are an adult who will be attending!
If you would like to volunteer to help run the event, we would love to have you! We will reach out to coordinate prior to event.
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