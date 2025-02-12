T3 Workshop #2: Navigating Difficult Conversations in Correctional Facilities

Join us for an impactful 3-hour workshop designed to equip individuals with strategies, insights, and tools for creating effective learning environments within correctional facilities. This workshop will explore how to navigate and address difficult conversations, enhance communication styles, and resolve conflicts to foster a positive and productive atmosphere. (Note: In the Summary, select the drop-down of "Other" and enter zero to keep the cost at $25).

Join us for an impactful 3-hour workshop designed to equip individuals with strategies, insights, and tools for creating effective learning environments within correctional facilities. This workshop will explore how to navigate and address difficult conversations, enhance communication styles, and resolve conflicts to foster a positive and productive atmosphere. (Note: In the Summary, select the drop-down of "Other" and enter zero to keep the cost at $25).

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