Jewish Community Centers Of Denver

About this event

T4K "Purim Spiel" Silent Auction

Pick-up location

350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80246, USA

Camp Shai Fun Cabin Party item
Camp Shai Fun Cabin Party
$100

Starting bid

Ice cream party? Glow-stick dance rave? Spa party vibes? Your camper’s cabin gets an unforgettable themed celebration led by Camp Shai staff—pure summer magic guaranteed.

Parameters:

  • Valid for one Camp Shai session
  • Theme selected from available options
  • Must be used by Summer 2026
  • Subject to scheduling with Camp Shai leadership
Camp Shai First Slot for Family Registration – Summer 2027 item
Camp Shai First Slot for Family Registration – Summer 2027
$500

Starting bid

Skip the stress and register first! Secure priority access before general registration opens for Camp Shai Summer 2027—because peace of mind is priceless.

Parameters:

  • Valid for Camp Shai Summer 2027 only
  • Does not include camp tuition
  • Non-transferable
  • Registration window determined by Camp Shai
🐎 Ranch Camp Fun Bunk Activity of Your Choice item
🐎 Ranch Camp Fun Bunk Activity of Your Choice
$100

Starting bid

Give your camper’s bunk a legendary night—spa night, glow-stick rave, pool party, or ice cream extravaganza—Ranch Camp style!

Parameters:

  • Valid for one Ranch Camp session
  • Activity selected from available options
  • Must be used by Summer 2026
  • Subject to weather and scheduling
Ranch Camp: Name a Horse + SWAG Package item
Ranch Camp: Name a Horse + SWAG Package
$350

Starting bid

Leave your mark on Ranch Camp history! Name one of our beloved horses for the summer and take home a fun Ranch Camp swag package to remember it.

Parameters:

  • Horse name subject to final approval
  • Naming valid for Summer 2026 only
  • Includes Ranch Camp branded swag
  • Non-transferable
ELS: Class Party Extravaganza item
ELS: Class Party Extravaganza
$100

Starting bid

You choose the theme, the dress-up fun, and the special treat—your child’s entire class gets a party they’ll be talking about all year!

Parameters:

  • Theme and treats must be ELS-approved
  • Scheduled during the school day
  • Valid for the 2025–2026 school year
  • Subject to classroom schedule
ELS: Free Pizza Wednesday item
ELS: Free Pizza Wednesday
$500

Starting bid

Every Wednesday just got better! Enjoy free Pizza Wednesdays for the entire school year—because nothing says joy like guaranteed midweek pizza.

🎭 Mizel Arts & Culture Center Private Movie Party in the Wo item
🎭 Mizel Arts & Culture Center Private Movie Party in the Wo
$750

Starting bid

Lights down, popcorn ready! Host a private movie party in the Wolf Theatre complete with popcorn and snacks—your own big-screen experience. Perfect for a birthday party!

Parameters:

  • Movie selection subject to licensing availability
  • Date coordinated with MACC staff
  • Must be used by December 31, 2026
  • Attendance limits apply
Mizel: 4 Tickets to Tight Five 2026 item
Mizel: 4 Tickets to Tight Five 2026
$150

Starting bid

Laugh your way through Tight Five 2026 with four tickets to this fan-favorite comedy experience at the Mizel Arts & Culture Center.

