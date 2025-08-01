Ta Ta Trot 16th Annual Walk 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Carbon Hill, IL 60416, USA
This ticket allows children 10 and under to participate in the event but they will not receive the event t-shirt nor will they receive the free raffle ticket. They can enjoy the day of event amenities.
**Available for sale starting on 9-8-25 at 9am**
This ticket allows you participation in the event, event t-shirt and day of event amenities. This is available until day prior to the event. If registering the day of the event, the price will increase to $35. If you register within 25 days of the event, you risk having to wait for the event t-shirt if your size is unavailable.
**Available for sale starting on 9-8-25 at 9am**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!