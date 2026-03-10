The Asian American Center for Psychoanalysis

Hosted by

The Asian American Center for Psychoanalysis

About this event

TAACP: Dinner & Drinks in NYC

59 W 37th St

New York, NY 10018, USA

Graduate Students
$65

For individuals currently enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.

Pre-Licensed Clinicians
$80

For post-graduates currently in the process of obtaining clinical licensure (e.g., Associate MFTs, ASWs, PsyD, MD, or those accruing hours).

Community Mental Health & Candidates
$100

For clinicians working in community-based public health settings or those currently in formal training candidacy.

Academics & General Public
$120

For researchers, educators, and community members who are interested in the event.

Licensed Clinicians: LCSWs, PhDs, PsyDs, LMFTs
$140

For licensed practitioners such as LCSWs, LMFTs, LPCCs, and PsyDs.

Licensed Clinicians: MD and LPs
$160

For Licensed Psychoanalysts (LP) and Medical Doctors (MD)/Psychiatrists.

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