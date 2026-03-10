TAACP: Dinner & Drinks in NYC

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About this event
For individuals currently enrolled full-time in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.
For post-graduates currently in the process of obtaining clinical licensure (e.g., Associate MFTs, ASWs, PsyD, MD, or those accruing hours).
For clinicians working in community-based public health settings or those currently in formal training candidacy.
For researchers, educators, and community members who are interested in the event.
For licensed practitioners such as LCSWs, LMFTs, LPCCs, and PsyDs.
For Licensed Psychoanalysts (LP) and Medical Doctors (MD)/Psychiatrists.
$
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