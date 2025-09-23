HAFI

Hosted by

HAFI

About this event

T.A.B.E. "The All Black Experience"

165 Courtland St NE

Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

General Admission
$50

General Admission. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.

Express VIP Admission
$70

Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.

VIP 4 Seat Section
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

VIP 4 seat section. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.

VIP 6 Seat Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

VIP 6 seat table. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.

VIP 8 Seat Section
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP 8 seat section. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.

VIP 10 Seat Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP 10 seat table. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.


Digital AD
$150

Have your digital ad played on rotation during the duration of the event. No videos allowed. Still images only. Please send all ad's to [email protected] after purchase.

Purple & Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Have your digital ad played on rotation during the duration of the event. No videos allowed. Still images only. Have your company logo on all printed material for the event. Please send all ad's and logos to [email protected] after purchase. VIP 10 Seat Table. Complementary hotel room the night of the event. All sponsors will be verbally acknowledged through out the night. Hors D'oeuvres will be served.


Event Vendor
$150

Event vendor. Only one table is allowed.

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