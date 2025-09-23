T.A.B.E. "The All Black Experience"

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About this event
General Admission. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.
Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.
VIP 4 seat section. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.
VIP 6 seat table. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.
VIP 8 seat section. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.
VIP 10 seat table. Express VIP entry. No waiting in line. Hors D'oeuvres will be served. Access to rooftop cigar, bourbon and whiskey bar area.
Have your digital ad played on rotation during the duration of the event. No videos allowed. Still images only. Please send all ad's to [email protected] after purchase.
Have your digital ad played on rotation during the duration of the event. No videos allowed. Still images only. Have your company logo on all printed material for the event. Please send all ad's and logos to [email protected] after purchase. VIP 10 Seat Table. Complementary hotel room the night of the event. All sponsors will be verbally acknowledged through out the night. Hors D'oeuvres will be served.
Event vendor. Only one table is allowed.
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