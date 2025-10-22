Table & Tabernacle 2025

850 Studer Ave

Columbus, OH 43206, USA

Feast - Only
$30

Our feast will begin with communion then lead into dinner. During our dinner, you will hear vision and enjoy the art of storytelling.

Prophetic Conference - Only
$30

Our conference will begin with House of Prayer. The afternoon session will involve teaching, and the evening session will involve preaching, prophecy, & impartation.

Full Admission (Feast & Conference)
$50

Our conference will begin with House of Prayer. The afternoon session will involve teaching, and the evening session will involve preaching, prophecy, & impartation.

Childcare
$10

Childcare is available for the feast & the conference and requires registration. Childcare slots are limited and first come first serve.

Add a donation for Sons of Prophets

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!