Table & Tabernacle 2026

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About this event
Our feast will begin with communion then lead into dinner. During our dinner, you will hear vision and enjoy the art of storytelling.
Across two days, our conference will include House of Prayer, prophetic teaching, preaching, prophecy, & impartation.
Childcare is available for the feast & the conference and requires registration. Childcare slots are limited and first come first serve.
$
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