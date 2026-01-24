Table for Two A Valentine’s Dinner Experience by Chef Jonathan Perez

Guests will enjoy a
three-course dinner for two, curated to make you fall in love all over again — with food.
A Valentine’s Dinner Experience by Chef Jonathan Perez
The evening unfolds at a relaxed pace, allowing time to settle in, enjoy conversation, and savor each course.
Throughout the night, guests will experience:
- A three-course dinner designed for sharing
- Thoughtful pacing that encourages conversation and presence
- Romantic atmosphere with boleros playing throughout the evening
- New artwork on display throughout the space
This is not a standard dinner service. It is a curated dining experience meant to be enjoyed together.
Guests will enjoy a
three-course dinner for two, curated to make you fall in love all over again — with food.
A Valentine’s Dinner Experience by Chef Jonathan Perez
The evening unfolds at a relaxed pace, allowing time to settle in, enjoy conversation, and savor each course.
Throughout the night, guests will experience:
- A three-course dinner designed for sharing
- Thoughtful pacing that encourages conversation and presence
- Romantic atmosphere with boleros playing throughout the evening
- New artwork on display throughout the space
This is not a standard dinner service. It is a curated dining experience meant to be enjoyed together.