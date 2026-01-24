Vezbi Foundation

Hosted by

Vezbi Foundation

About this event

Table for Two A Valentine’s Dinner Experience by Chef Jonathan Perez

1837 1st St

Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA

Table for Two - Day of Event
$150

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Guests will enjoy a

three-course dinner for two, curated to make you fall in love all over again — with food.


A Valentine’s Dinner Experience by Chef Jonathan Perez


The evening unfolds at a relaxed pace, allowing time to settle in, enjoy conversation, and savor each course.

Throughout the night, guests will experience:

  • A three-course dinner designed for sharing
  • Thoughtful pacing that encourages conversation and presence
  • Romantic atmosphere with boleros playing throughout the evening
  • New artwork on display throughout the space

This is not a standard dinner service. It is a curated dining experience meant to be enjoyed together.

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