Table for Two A Valentine’s Dinner Experience by Chef Jonathan Perez

Guests will enjoy a

three-course dinner for two, curated to make you fall in love all over again — with food.





A Valentine’s Dinner Experience by Chef Jonathan Perez





The evening unfolds at a relaxed pace, allowing time to settle in, enjoy conversation, and savor each course.

Throughout the night, guests will experience:

A three-course dinner designed for sharing

Thoughtful pacing that encourages conversation and presence

Romantic atmosphere with boleros playing throughout the evening

New artwork on display throughout the space

This is not a standard dinner service. It is a curated dining experience meant to be enjoyed together.