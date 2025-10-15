Table Grace Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes one admission for Gala guest.
Includes admission for a table of 8 people. If you choose to sponsor a table, please share your attendees' names when making your reservation or by emailing Cindy at [email protected]
The Bronze sponsorship package offers exclusive benefits, including a reserved table with 8 tickets for the gala. Your logo will be prominently featured in our gala program and displayed on a lead sponsor showcase at the event. Elevate your brand visibility and support our cause with this impactful sponsorship opportunity.
The Silver sponsorship package is a premier opportunity, providing a reserved table with 8 tickets for the gala. Your logo will enjoy extensive visibility, being featured on all gala promotional materials, the gala program, and prominently displayed on lead sponsor showcase during the event. Maximize your brand exposure and contribute to the success of our gala with a silver sponsorship.
The Gold sponsorship is an elite package offering a reserved table with 8 tickets for the gala. Your brand will receive unparalleled exposure with logo placement on all gala promotional materials, the program, and lead sponsorship display. Additionally, enjoy recognition in the gala presentation and have your name prominently featured in our April 2026 newsletter, reaching over 3,000 individuals. Secure your Gold sponsorship to showcase your commitment and make a lasting impact in our community.
The Platinum sponsorship stands as our most prestigious package, granting a reserved table with 8 tickets at our gala. Enjoy unparalleled visibility with your logo featured on all promotional materials, the gala program, and lead sponsorship displays. Elevate your presence further with a logo display in our cafe, solidifying your role as a Platinum sponsor of the 2026 gala. Your commitment will be acknowledged in the gala presentation, and your name will be prominently featured in our April 2026 newsletter reaching over 3,000 individuals. Secure your platinum sponsorship for an exceptional level of recognition and support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!