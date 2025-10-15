Table Grace Gala 2026

The Platinum sponsorship stands as our most prestigious package, granting a reserved table with 8 tickets at our gala. Enjoy unparalleled visibility with your logo featured on all promotional materials, the gala program, and lead sponsorship displays. Elevate your presence further with a logo display in our cafe, solidifying your role as a Platinum sponsor of the 2026 gala. Your commitment will be acknowledged in the gala presentation, and your name will be prominently featured in our April 2026 newsletter reaching over 3,000 individuals. Secure your platinum sponsorship for an exceptional level of recognition and support.