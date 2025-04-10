Table Grace Ministries
Table Grace Golf 2025
12301 S 25th St
Bellevue, NE 68123, USA
Team of 4 golfers
$500
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, mulligans, and a raffle per player
Individual Golfer
$125
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, mulligans, and a raffle per player
Golf hole sponsor
$250
Set up and promote your business at a golf hole - we will provide you a sign
Event sponsor
$2,000
Includes a team of 4, all promotion in all print and social media platforms and can set up at event
Cart Sponsor
$1,200
Business name on all carts, and promotion in all materials - can set up a table as well
Keg and Lunch Sponsor
$1,000
Includes table set up and name in program and event
Putting Green Sponsor
$750
Set up a spot on the green, name and promotion thru all our social media and print
