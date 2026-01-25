Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Hosted by

Arlington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

About this event

Table Selection

1000 Lone Star Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

Table #1 item
Table #1
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #2 item
Table #2
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #3 item
Table #3
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #4 item
Table #4
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #5 item
Table #5
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #6 item
Table #6
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #7 item
Table #7
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #8 item
Table #8
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #9 item
Table #9
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #10 item
Table #10
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #11 item
Table #11
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #12 item
Table #12
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #13 item
Table #13
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #14 item
Table #14
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #15 item
Table #15
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #16 item
Table #16
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #17 item
Table #17
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #18 item
Table #18
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #19 item
Table #19
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

Table #20 item
Table #20
Free

Please review the chart above. This table seats 10 and is for pre-paid reserved table holders ONLY.

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