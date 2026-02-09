Sponsorship for 3rd Annual Spaghetti Dinner

About this event
Place your family name or business logo on a table during the evening and help set the stage for our young performers. This sponsorship supports Panther Playhouse Partners’ work nurturing creativity and confidence and brings our students’ talent into the spotlight in The Drowsy Chaperone Junior this Spring. 🍝 Please note: Table sponsorship provides recognition only and does not include dinner tickets or reserved seating. Event admission and meals are sold separately.
Sponsor desserts for the evening and give our guests something sweet to enjoy while supporting our young performers. Dessert sponsors receive recognition at the dessert table and in select event acknowledgments while helping fund student productions and theatrical programming. Please note: Dessert sponsorship does not include dinner tickets or reserved seating. Event admission and meals are sold separately.
Presenting Status: “Presented By ________” on the event entrance banner
One reserved VIP table for 10 guests at the Spaghetti Dinner.
2 complimentary tickets to the performance of The Drowsy Chaperone Junior.
A 60-second "Partner Spotlight" introduction/commercial from the stage during the dinner.
Full-page color ad in the show program.
Everything on the school flyer (Newsletter, Email Blasts, Social Media).
5 tickets to the Spaghetti Dinner.
1 complimentary ticket to the performance of The Drowsy Chaperone Junior.
Dedicated "Partner Spotlight" post on the Playhouse social media accounts.
Half-page ad in the show program.
Everything on the school flyer (Newsletter, Email Blasts, Social Media).
2 tickets to the Spaghetti Dinner
Logo placement on dinner guest tables.
Quarter-page ad in the show program.
Everything on the school flyer (Newsletter, Email Blasts, Social Media).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!