2025 Dancing With Missouri Stars

Can't wait to get in on the action? Choose our General admission seating to get a glimpse of our professional dancers and local celebrities.
Elevated bleacher seating with access to a cash bar.
General Admission (Student Ticket)
$15
Can't wait to get in on the action? Choose our General admission seating to get a glimpse of our professional dancers and local celebrities.
Elevated bleacher seating.
GA+ Upgrade
$20
Upgrade to GA+ at DWMS 2025
General Admission Plus (Individual Seat)
$50
Our newest ticket option! Can't wait to get in on the action? General Admission Plus provides a first come, first served specialty seating section in our "Fourth Tier" of tables and chairs that seat 8. This ticket includes access to cash bar and snacks for purchase.
Third Tier Table
$1,000
Your purchase of a Tier 3 Table with seating for 8 includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a selection of libations.
Second Tier Table
$1,250
Immerse yourself in the heart of the action as you secure your Tier 2 Table in the middle of the energetic crowd, still enjoying a fantastic view of the stage. Tier 2 Tables for 8 include delectable heavy hors d’oeuvres and also a selection of libations.
First Tier Table
$1,500
Secure your spot at the forefront of the excitement! Your purchase of a Tier 1 Table for 8 includes delectable heavy hors d’oeuvres and a selection of libations but also grants you exclusive seating in the closest proximity to the stage.
Not eligible for discount codes or promotions.
Third Tier Table (Individual Seat)
$130
Your purchase of a seat at a Tier 3 Table includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a selection of libations.
