Tablezilla Game Table auction benefiting Time Out Youth and Griffin Heart.
Tablezilla
$1,000
Starting bid
**This table does have small imperfections and scratches**
Please Be aware of table size!
The Tablezilla Game Table base overall is 8 feet long (96″) and 4 feet, 10 inches, wide (58″). The interior play area is 74″ x 36″ and carpeted in stain-resistant, rip-resistant, and fade-resistant velveteen. A playmat of your choice can lie on top of the fabric easily. It’s designed to seat 8—12 people comfortably. The legs of this design are 3.5″ square and solid Indonesian mahogany, connected to the table base with three steel bolts through a steel plate.
Please see all pictures on documented imperfections and/or damages.
**This table does have small imperfections and scratches**
Please Be aware of table size!
The Tablezilla Game Table base overall is 8 feet long (96″) and 4 feet, 10 inches, wide (58″). The interior play area is 74″ x 36″ and carpeted in stain-resistant, rip-resistant, and fade-resistant velveteen. A playmat of your choice can lie on top of the fabric easily. It’s designed to seat 8—12 people comfortably. The legs of this design are 3.5″ square and solid Indonesian mahogany, connected to the table base with three steel bolts through a steel plate.
Please see all pictures on documented imperfections and/or damages.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!