TAC Conference on Cultural Heritage Media 2026

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Admission into the entire Conference
Ea, The Documentary
Noah Keone Viernes, Akita University, Akita, Japan
May 15, 1:00 - 1:30 pm
Bad Archaeology
Bianca Isaki, Office of Bianca Isaki, Honolulu, Hawai‘I
May 15, 1:40 - 2:10 pm
Lessons from Puuone
Lance D. Collins, Law Office of Lance D. Collins, Makawao, Hawai‘i
May 15, 2:20 - 2:50 pm
Archaeology as Storytelling from Petroglyphs to Documentary Film
Luca Lancise, Rome, Italy
May 15, 3:00 - 3:30 pm
Capturing Heritage Through the Lens: Interpreting Gandhara's Swat
Saddam Hussain, School of Architecture, Tianjin University, Tianjin, China
May 15, 3:40 - 4:10 pm
The Taraia Object Expedition: Telling the Story
Richard Pettigrew, Archaeological Legacy Institute, Eugene, Oregon, USA
May 15, 4:20 - 4:50 pm
Round Table Discussion
May 15, 5:00 - 5:30 pm
$
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