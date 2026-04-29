Archaeological Legacy Institute

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Archaeological Legacy Institute

About this event

TAC Conference on Cultural Heritage Media 2026

372 W 12th Ave

Eugene, OR 97401, USA

Day Pass
$50

Admission into the entire Conference

Individual Presentation Pass
$10

Ea, The Documentary

Noah Keone Viernes, Akita University, Akita, Japan

May 15, 1:00 - 1:30 pm

Individual Presentation Pass
$10

Bad Archaeology

Bianca Isaki, Office of Bianca Isaki, Honolulu, Hawai‘I

May 15, 1:40 - 2:10 pm

Individual Presentation Pass
$10

Lessons from Puuone

Lance D. Collins, Law Office of Lance D. Collins, Makawao, Hawai‘i

May 15, 2:20 - 2:50 pm

Individual Presentation Pass
$10

Archaeology as Storytelling from Petroglyphs to Documentary Film

Luca Lancise, Rome, Italy

May 15, 3:00 - 3:30 pm

Individual Presentation Pass
$10

Capturing Heritage Through the Lens: Interpreting Gandhara's Swat

Saddam Hussain, School of Architecture, Tianjin University, Tianjin, China

May 15, 3:40 - 4:10 pm

Individual Presentation Pass
$10

The Taraia Object Expedition: Telling the Story

Richard Pettigrew, Archaeological Legacy Institute, Eugene, Oregon, USA

May 15, 4:20 - 4:50 pm

Individual Presentation Pass
$10

Round Table Discussion

May 15, 5:00 - 5:30 pm

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