Archaeological Legacy Institute

Hosted by

Archaeological Legacy Institute

About this event

TAC Tour of Scotland & the Isles 2026

Registration Fee
$1,500

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Registration Fee + Base Plan (under 60)
$1,519.80

Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.

Registration Fee + Base Plan (60+)
$1,562.52

Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.

Registration + Base Plan (under 60) + Add On
$1,536.30

Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.

Registration + Base Plan (60+) + Add On
$1,579.02

Refer to the "Tour Registration Payment Details" on this page for information on the travel insurance plans.

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