Tackling Homelessness in Odessa: 2025 Big Game Raffle to Benefit Odessa Links | Your Chance to Win a 2024 Ford Bronco
One chance of winning the 2024 Sewell Ford Bronco
$50
Each single raffle ticket purchase equates to over 1 chance of winning the 2024 Ford Bronco, donated by Sewell Ford. Winner must be +18 years or older. The winner will cover the tax, title, and license fees. You do not need to be present to win.
Each single raffle ticket purchase equates to over 1 chance of winning the 2024 Ford Bronco, donated by Sewell Ford. Winner must be +18 years or older. The winner will cover the tax, title, and license fees. You do not need to be present to win.
Locker Room Sponsorship Table - SOLD OUT
$3,000
Exclusive Perks:
8 Meal Tickets
20 Drink Tickets
Four $25 squares on the football board
Memorable Extras: Business card size ad in the Odessa Link Community Directory
Exclusive Perks:
8 Meal Tickets
20 Drink Tickets
Four $25 squares on the football board
Memorable Extras: Business card size ad in the Odessa Link Community Directory
VIP Sponsorship Table with Prime Seating - SOLD OUT
$5,000
Exclusive Perks:
8 Meal Tickets
30 Drink Tickets
Snack Basket
Two $50 squares on the football board
Memorable Extras: Quarter page ad in the Odessa Link Community Directory
Exclusive Perks:
8 Meal Tickets
30 Drink Tickets
Snack Basket
Two $50 squares on the football board
Memorable Extras: Quarter page ad in the Odessa Link Community Directory