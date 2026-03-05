Tackling Hunger Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Attention Salon Socialites!
$320 Value
Starting bid
Relax in Luxury
4 Full day passes to experience 46 mineral pools, cold plunges, Finnish saunas, a spa and a cafe/bar
$400 Value
Starting bid
Accessorize For The Season
$229 Value
Starting bid
Attention Golf Enthusiasts!
$325 Value
Starting bid
Spoil Your Dog!
$525 Value
Starting bid
Treat your family, friends, or employees to P.F. Changs!
A lunch or dinner for 6-8 people. You can pick your appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks (alcohol excluded). You have $350.00 to spend on your meal.
$350 Value
Starting bid
Once In A Lifetime Experience!
You or your child will receive a ride on one of The city of The Colony’s firetrucks! Whether your child wants a ride to school or a sporting event, they will be able to have one of our finest firefighters escort them there on the truck. MUST LIVE IN THE COLONY
PRICELESS!
Starting bid
Once In A Lifetime Experience!
You or your child will receive a ride on one of The city of The Colony’s firetrucks! Whether your child wants a ride to school or a sporting event, they will be able to have one of our finest firefighters escort them there on the truck. MUST LIVE IN THE COLONY
Starting bid
Want To Make A Street Sign?
This one of a kind item is a blank city of The Colony street sign! You can have anything that you want put on the sign… your name, a favorite saying, etc. It makes a great gift! Contact NTX Community Food Pantry after the event for contact details on how to order your custom sign.
Priceless
Starting bid
Boomer Sooner!
2 tickets to an OU home game on the 50 yard line!
Your choice for one of the following games:
(Contact info provided upon purchase.)
$250 Value
Starting bid
How ‘Bout Them Boys?!
$400 Value
Starting bid
Beautiful Family Portrait
A Commissioned 14’’ Fine Art Heirloom Family Portrait with Lavish Artistry Certificate from Park Hill Fine Art Portraits.
Expires: 8/26
$1500 Value
Starting bid
Swiftie Memorabilia
This 38” guitar has a pick-guard that has been signed by Taylor Swift. The pick guard is a re-purposed CD cover that has been hand autographed and authenticated.
Guitar will ship in 15 business days upon payment. Note: The guitar you receive may not be the same color and is intended for memorabilia purposes, not high quality music performance.
$1600 Value
Starting bid
Signed & Framed Album For Swiftie
You will receive a framed Taylor Swift cd and autographed album cover, hand signed by Taylor Swift. A certificate of authenticity will be included. It will ship within 15 business days of payment. Note: The album may differ from the one pictured.
$1000 Value
Starting bid
Summer Sports Galore with Fritz’s Adventure Park & Wagon!
$1150 Value
Starting bid
An Awesome Deal for Local Food & Activities!
$1040 Value
Starting bid
Want several signed jerseys from sports legends?
The winner receives their pick of 1 autographed jersey per month for 5 months! (Total 5 jerseys!) New Jerseys are added frequently to the list of possibilities and span multiple sports such as baseball, basketball, football, and hockey. (See the 2nd picture for examples.) Each signed jersey includes either a letter of authenticity or a hologram. Contact the pantry for information on selecting jerseys.
$1500 Value
Starting bid
Eat More Chicken (at CFA)!
$535 Value
Starting bid
Attention Thrill Seekers and Adventurers:
$400 Value
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!