NTX Community Food Pantry
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NTX Community Food Pantry

About this event

Sales closed

Tackling Hunger Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5201 S Colony Blvd #650, The Colony, TX 75056, USA

Lucy's Salon Extravaganza item
Lucy's Salon Extravaganza
$60

Starting bid

 Attention Salon Socialites!


  • $45 Blow Dry and Style Gift Certificate at Lucy’s
  • $75 Color Retouch Gift Certificate at Lucy’s
  • $150 Gift Certificate at Lucy’s
  • Luxury Hair Products from Leaf Flower


$320 Value

Experience The World Springs Spa item
Experience The World Springs Spa
$80

Starting bid

Relax in Luxury


4 Full day passes to experience 46 mineral pools, cold plunges, Finnish saunas, a spa and a cafe/bar


$400 Value


Spring Glamor item
Spring Glamor item
Spring Glamor
$20

Starting bid

Accessorize For The Season


  • Floral Dooney & Bourke Purse 
  • Kendra Scott 14K gold plated bracelet with CZ stones (adjustable)


$229 Value

Stewart Peninsula Golf Course Package item
Stewart Peninsula Golf Course Package
$40

Starting bid

Attention Golf Enthusiasts!


  • 5 -18 hole rounds of golf anytime during a week day at Stewart Peninsula Golf Course in The Colony
  • 5- logo golf balls
  • Logo golf towel
  • Logo golf cap
  • Ball marker & tees


$325 Value

The Dog Stop Package item
The Dog Stop Package
$40

Starting bid

Spoil Your Dog!


  • 1 month unlimited play pass at The Dog Stop (in The Colony)
  • Jar of dog treats
  • 2 toys


$525 Value


P.F. Changs Catering Package item
P.F. Changs Catering Package
$70

Starting bid

Treat your family, friends, or employees to P.F. Changs!


A lunch or dinner for 6-8 people. You can pick your appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks (alcohol excluded). You have $350.00 to spend on your meal.


$350 Value

Fire Truck Ride #1 item
Fire Truck Ride #1
$100

Starting bid

Once In A Lifetime Experience!


You or your child will receive a ride on one of The city of The Colony’s firetrucks! Whether your child wants a ride to school or a sporting event, they will be able to have one of our finest firefighters escort them there on the truck. MUST LIVE IN THE COLONY


PRICELESS!

Fire Truck Ride #2 item
Fire Truck Ride #2
$100

Starting bid

Once In A Lifetime Experience!


You or your child will receive a ride on one of The city of The Colony’s firetrucks! Whether your child wants a ride to school or a sporting event, they will be able to have one of our finest firefighters escort them there on the truck. MUST LIVE IN THE COLONY

City of The Colony Sign item
City of The Colony Sign
$100

Starting bid

Want To Make A Street Sign?


This one of a kind item is a blank city of The Colony street sign!  You can have anything that you want put on the sign… your name, a favorite saying, etc.  It makes a great gift!  Contact NTX Community Food Pantry after the event for contact details on how to order your custom sign.


Priceless

OU Football Tickets! item
OU Football Tickets! item
OU Football Tickets!
$70

Starting bid

Boomer Sooner!


2 tickets to an OU home game on the 50 yard line!  

Your choice for one of the following games:

  • OU vs UTEP - Sept. 5, 2026
  • OU vs New Mexico - Sept. 19, 2026
  • OU vs. Kentucky - Oct. 17, 2026

(Contact info provided upon purchase.)


$250 Value


Go Cowboys! Basket item
Go Cowboys! Basket item
Go Cowboys! Basket item
Go Cowboys! Basket
$70

Starting bid

How ‘Bout Them Boys?!


  • 40 oz Artic Cowboy tumbler
  • Dooney & Bourke Cowboy wristlet purse
  • Invicta Dallas Cowboy blue rhinestone watch
  • Signed Football, by Cowboys Rookie, Shavon Revel, Jr.!


$400 Value

Portrait Of A Lifetime item
Portrait Of A Lifetime item
Portrait Of A Lifetime
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful Family Portrait


A Commissioned 14’’ Fine Art Heirloom Family Portrait with Lavish Artistry Certificate from Park Hill Fine Art Portraits.

Expires: 8/26


$1500 Value

Taylor Swift Signed Guitar item
Taylor Swift Signed Guitar item
Taylor Swift Signed Guitar
$950

Starting bid

Swiftie Memorabilia


This 38” guitar has a pick-guard that has been signed by Taylor Swift.  The pick guard is a re-purposed CD cover that has been hand autographed and authenticated. 


Guitar will ship in 15 business days upon payment.  Note:  The guitar you receive may not be the same color and is intended for memorabilia purposes, not high quality music performance.


$1600 Value

Taylor Swift Signed CD item
Taylor Swift Signed CD item
Taylor Swift Signed CD
$425

Starting bid

Signed & Framed Album For Swiftie


You will receive a framed Taylor Swift cd and autographed album cover, hand signed by Taylor Swift.  A certificate of authenticity will be included.  It will ship within 15 business days of payment.  Note: The album may differ from the one pictured.


$1000 Value

Sports Wagon Fun item
Sports Wagon Fun item
Sports Wagon Fun item
Sports Wagon Fun
$200

Starting bid

Summer Sports Galore with Fritz’s Adventure Park & Wagon!


  • 4 Annual Passes to Fritz’s Adventure Park (valid until 12/26
  • 8 Anytime Passes to Fritz’s Adventure Park for 3 hrs
  • 1- Sports wagon (see 2nd & 3rd pics)
  • A Razor scooter
  • 2 gel bead blasters
  • An ultimate disc thrower
  • Numerous sized footballs
  • Adidas backpack
  • Sports camera with remote control & WIFI
  • Large refillable icepack
  • 3 basketballs
  • 1 soccer ball


$1150 Value

Food & Activity Gift Card Extravaganza item
Food & Activity Gift Card Extravaganza
$100

Starting bid

An Awesome Deal for Local Food & Activities!


  • $30 Kenny’s Burger Joint
  • 2 Complimentary dinners at Chuys (on Preston)
  • $25 Gourmet Gift Baskets
  • $176 The Great Big Game Show
  • $100 The Puttery
  • $50 Cracker Barrel 
  • $25 Tandy Thai
  • $50 Velvet Taco
  • $25 Cheddars
  • $50 Popstroke
  • $50 Starbucks
  • $50 Lazy Dog
  • $100 Thirsty Lion
  • $52 Season’s 52
  • $15 In & Out
  • $75 Fritz’s Adventure Park
  • $40 Portillo’s
  • 4 appetizers P.F. Changs


$1040 Value

5 Signed Sports Jerseys item
5 Signed Sports Jerseys item
5 Signed Sports Jerseys
$950

Starting bid

Want several signed jerseys from sports legends?


The winner receives their pick of 1 autographed jersey per month for 5 months! (Total 5 jerseys!) New Jerseys are added frequently to the list of possibilities and span multiple sports such as baseball, basketball, football, and hockey. (See the 2nd picture for examples.) Each signed jersey includes either a letter of authenticity or a hologram. Contact the pantry for information on selecting jerseys.


$1500 Value

Chick Fil-A For A Year! item
Chick Fil-A For A Year!
$80

Starting bid

Eat More Chicken (at CFA)!


  • 52 combo cards (good for 1/week)
  • Plush cow


$535 Value

Fritz's Adventure Passes item
Fritz's Adventure Passes
$75

Starting bid

Attention Thrill Seekers and Adventurers:


  • 4 Annual passes to Fritz’s Adventure
  • 2 Fritz’s t-shirts
  • 1 Fritz’s hat
  • 2 Fritz’s keychains


$400 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!