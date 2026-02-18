Taco ‘Bout MFS Annual Fundraiser

About this event
Entrance into the event, full buffet, water, iced tea, and lemonade.
Entrance into the event, full buffet, plus two drink tickets from our bar including beer, wine, speciality crafted alcoholic and non alcoholic offerings.
Entrance into the event, full buffet, plus two drink tickets from our bar including beer, wine, speciality crafted alcoholic and non alcoholic offerings. This ticket tier also includes a handmade gift from MFS students.
A table for 8 guests, priority buffet access, two drink tickets per person, and gift basket from the students at MFS.
Sponsorship level, half page ad in our program.
A table for 8 guests, priority buffet access, two drink tickets per person, and gift basket from the students at MFS.
Sponsorship level, full page ad in our program, advertisement on MFS t-shirt.
A table for 8 guests, first in line for buffet, two drink tickets per person, and gift basket from the students at MFS and local artisans.
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