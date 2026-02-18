Montessori Field School Parent Association

Hosted by

Montessori Field School Parent Association

About this event

Taco ‘Bout MFS Annual Fundraiser

8757 Rufing Rd

Greenville, IN 47124, USA

Mild
$25

Entrance into the event, full buffet, water, iced tea, and lemonade.

Medium
$40

Entrance into the event, full buffet, plus two drink tickets from our bar including beer, wine, speciality crafted alcoholic and non alcoholic offerings.

Hot
$55

Entrance into the event, full buffet, plus two drink tickets from our bar including beer, wine, speciality crafted alcoholic and non alcoholic offerings. This ticket tier also includes a handmade gift from MFS students.

Extra Hot
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A table for 8 guests, priority buffet access, two drink tickets per person, and gift basket from the students at MFS.

Ghost Pepper
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship level, half page ad in our program.

A table for 8 guests, priority buffet access, two drink tickets per person, and gift basket from the students at MFS.

Muy Caliente
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship level, full page ad in our program, advertisement on MFS t-shirt.

A table for 8 guests, first in line for buffet, two drink tickets per person, and gift basket from the students at MFS and local artisans.

Add a donation for Montessori Field School Parent Association

$

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