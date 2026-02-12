Taco Family Night @ Art Hop

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About this shop
Juicy marinated chicken breast in a corn tortilla. There will be salsa and toppings at pick up.
There will be salsa and toppings at pick up.
Grill adobo taco - There will be salsa and toppings at pick up.
Bean, cheese, rice and choice of meat (please select meat) in a 12 inch tortilla.
Bean, cheese, rice and choice of meat (please select meat) in a 12 inch tortilla topped Sour Cream
Choose carne asada, chicken or carnitas in your quesadilla.
Cheese quesadilla on a 12 inch tortilla.
2 tacos, plus beans and rice
3 Tacos, plus rice and beans.
4 tacos plus rice and beans.
Side of beans and rice
$
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