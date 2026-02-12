Offered by

Jericho Fields

About this shop

Taco Family Night @ Art Hop

Chicken Taco
$4

Juicy marinated chicken breast in a corn tortilla. There will be salsa and toppings at pick up.

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Carne Asada Taco
$4

There will be salsa and toppings at pick up.

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Adobo (pork) Taco
$4

Grill adobo taco - There will be salsa and toppings at pick up.

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Burrito item
Burrito item
Burrito
$13

Bean, cheese, rice and choice of meat (please select meat) in a 12 inch tortilla.

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Burrito Supreme item
Burrito Supreme
$16

Bean, cheese, rice and choice of meat (please select meat) in a 12 inch tortilla topped Sour Cream

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Meat Quesadilla
$13

Choose carne asada, chicken or carnitas in your quesadilla.

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Quesadilla
$8.50

Cheese quesadilla on a 12 inch tortilla.

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2 Taco Meal
$13

2 tacos, plus beans and rice

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3 Taco Meal item
3 Taco Meal
$15

3 Tacos, plus rice and beans.

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4 Taco Meal
$17

4 tacos plus rice and beans.

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SIDE: Beans & Rice
$6

Side of beans and rice

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