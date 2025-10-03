Taco Tuesday 10/28

El Centro, CA 92243, USA
Fuel up with three flavorful tacos — carne asada , grilled to perfection and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Simple, bold, and satisfying — just like the strength of the veterans we serve
Fuel up with three flavorful tacos — pollo asado, grilled to perfection and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Simple, bold, and satisfying — just like the strength of the veterans we serve
Get battle-ready with this flavor-packed feast! Enjoy three sizzling tacos — carne asada , flame-grilled and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Served with a hearty side of seasoned Mexican rice and slow-simmered beans, this plate brings bold flavor and big mission energy to every bite. 💥🌮
Perfectly crafted to satisfy your hunger and support our heroes
Get battle-ready with this flavor-packed feast! Enjoy three sizzling tacos - pollo asado, flame-grilled and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Served with a hearty side of seasoned Mexican rice and slow-simmered beans, this plate brings bold flavor and big mission energy to every bite. 💥🌮
Perfectly crafted to satisfy your hunger and support our heroes.
