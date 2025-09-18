VetConnect IV USA INC

VetConnect IV USA INC

Taco Tuesday 9/23

569 Broadway

El Centro, CA 92243, USA

Three Tacos Strong - Carne Asada
$10

Fuel up with three flavorful tacos — carne asada , grilled to perfection and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Simple, bold, and satisfying — just like the strength of the veterans we serve

Three Tacos Strong - Pollo Asado
$10

Fuel up with three flavorful tacos — pollo asado, grilled to perfection and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Simple, bold, and satisfying — just like the strength of the veterans we serve

Combat Combo Plate - Carne Asada
$15

Get battle-ready with this flavor-packed feast! Enjoy three sizzling tacos — carne asada , flame-grilled and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Served with a hearty side of seasoned Mexican rice and slow-simmered beans, this plate brings bold flavor and big mission energy to every bite. 💥🌮

Perfectly crafted to satisfy your hunger and support our heroes

Combat Combo Plate - Pollo Asado
$15

Get battle-ready with this flavor-packed feast! Enjoy three sizzling tacos - pollo asado, flame-grilled and topped with fresh cilantro and diced onions. Served with a hearty side of seasoned Mexican rice and slow-simmered beans, this plate brings bold flavor and big mission energy to every bite. 💥🌮

Perfectly crafted to satisfy your hunger and support our heroes.

Chip & Salsa
$4
Lemonade 20 oz
$2
Horchata 20 oz
$3
Horchata 24oz
$4
Lemonade 24oz
$3
