Tacoma South Rotary Dues 2024

Thanks to Rotary, Polio is almost eradicated. Your gift of $25 brings the world one step closer to removing this terrible disease from existence. When we talk about PolioPlus, we know we are eradicating polio, but do you realize how many added benefits the program brings? The “plus” is something else that is provided as a part of the polio eradication campaign. It might be a hand-operated tricycle or access to water. It might be additional medical treatment, bed nets, or soap. A 2010 study estimates that vitamin A drops given to children at the same time as the polio vaccine have prevented 1.25 million deaths by decreasing susceptibility to infectious diseases.

Thanks to Rotary, Polio is almost eradicated. Your gift of $25 brings the world one step closer to removing this terrible disease from existence. When we talk about PolioPlus, we know we are eradicating polio, but do you realize how many added benefits the program brings? The “plus” is something else that is provided as a part of the polio eradication campaign. It might be a hand-operated tricycle or access to water. It might be additional medical treatment, bed nets, or soap. A 2010 study estimates that vitamin A drops given to children at the same time as the polio vaccine have prevented 1.25 million deaths by decreasing susceptibility to infectious diseases.

seeMoreDetailsMobile