Tacoma Tigers Baseball Club's 2025 Silent Auction

Salute 80th Anniversary Battle of Iwo Jima Bourbon Whiskey. Ages 5 years. 750 ml
Handmade quilt with beautiful details. Perfect to keep you warm at the Ballfields or at home reminiscing after the game.
August 19th @ 7:05pm vs Oklahoma City Comets - 20 game tickets and parking passes. Also includes food, beer, wine, soda, and water. And also the winning bidder gets to throw out the first pitch! Definitely a good time at the ball field!
Photography Session of your choice with Vanessa Hartmann
{ TrueNorthPhotographer.com }
Sit back and have a sports game of your choice captured, update your headshots and branding or prevent memories fading away and schedule a family lifestyle session.
Valued at $360
Gold Colored training bat. Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00
A variety of brand new whiskey flavors that is sure to bring the bros together either to discuss the golf game or the baseball game!
Brand new luxury spa gift basket with an estimated retail value of $125.00. This is sure to help you relax after a long day on the course or at the field!
https://www.chelanvalleybotanicals.com/
(1)Tacoma Tigers Trophy Bat. Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00
Gift card for Federal Way Spine and Wellness valued at $95.00. The perfect gift for your Golfer, Coach, or Player!
Ultimate Hydration station complete with 3 boxes of electrolytes. The perfect solution when you are on the go at the course or at the field on those hot summer days!
Relax and let this device do all of the work after a long day on the course or at the field. The PERFECT gift for your Golfer, Coach, Player, or Self! Suggested Retail is $269.00.
Enjoy a round of golf for 4 players at North Shore Golf Course.
Life-long singing cousins will bring fun entertainment to your party with originals and songs that everybody loves to sing along for a one hour session.
https://hawkinsmusicstudio.weebly.com/
Rainier Training Bat (Beer Not Included!). Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00
Perfect getaway for a weekend away!! Sleeps family of 4-5. Coach Alika will share the information to the winning bidder..
Autographed Logan Gilbert Baseball Valued at $79.99
New in Package Collectable Mariners Funko Pops! A great addition for your collection or a great gift for your favorite fan! Estimated Value $250
4 field or terrace club tickets to a 2025 game. Only exclusion is the Dodgers series at the end of September. Estimated value of $250
(1)Tacoma Tigers Training Bat. Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00
Autographed JP Crawford Baseball Bat with Bobblehead. Perfect to add to your collection of for your favorite fan! Valued at $350.00
Autographed Homerun Derby Winner Cal Raleigh Autographed Ball with Bobblehead. Perfect for your collection or for your favorite fan! Valued at $350.00
Golf game need some improvement? We got your back! 4 private lessons valued at $70.00 each, total value of $280.00!!! Lessons with Scott Diaz at Madrona Links Golf Course.
Enjoy a delicious meal with your family or with your golfing buddies after a round! Gift card is for $100.00.
Ready to turn those old jerseys into your favorite keepsake blanket? We have you COVERED! The perfect way to display all of your jerseys that you have collected through the years.
Gift basket includes 2 bottles, Neon Sign, and a couple of cigars to heighten your experience!
