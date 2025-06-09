Sales closed

Tacoma Tigers Baseball Club's 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3819 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406, USA

Service to America Salute Bottle item
Service to America Salute Bottle item
Service to America Salute Bottle item
Service to America Salute Bottle
$50

Starting bid

Salute 80th Anniversary Battle of Iwo Jima Bourbon Whiskey. Ages 5 years. 750 ml

Handmade Quilt. item
Handmade Quilt. item
Handmade Quilt. item
Handmade Quilt.
$100

Starting bid

Handmade quilt with beautiful details. Perfect to keep you warm at the Ballfields or at home reminiscing after the game.

Tacoma Rainier Suite item
Tacoma Rainier Suite item
Tacoma Rainier Suite
$500

Starting bid

August 19th @ 7:05pm vs Oklahoma City Comets - 20 game tickets and parking passes. Also includes food, beer, wine, soda, and water. And also the winning bidder gets to throw out the first pitch! Definitely a good time at the ball field!

Photography Session of Your Choice w/Vanessa Hartmann item
Photography Session of Your Choice w/Vanessa Hartmann item
Photography Session of Your Choice w/Vanessa Hartmann item
Photography Session of Your Choice w/Vanessa Hartmann
$150

Starting bid

Photography Session of your choice with Vanessa Hartmann
{ TrueNorthPhotographer.com }

Sit back and have a sports game of your choice captured, update your headshots and branding or prevent memories fading away and schedule a family lifestyle session.

Valued at $360

Gold Colored Training Bat item
Gold Colored Training Bat item
Gold Colored Training Bat
$50

Starting bid

Gold Colored training bat. Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00

Whiskey Tasting Experience item
Whiskey Tasting Experience item
Whiskey Tasting Experience item
Whiskey Tasting Experience
$50

Starting bid

A variety of brand new whiskey flavors that is sure to bring the bros together either to discuss the golf game or the baseball game!

Chelan Valley Botanicals Gift Basket item
Chelan Valley Botanicals Gift Basket item
Chelan Valley Botanicals Gift Basket item
Chelan Valley Botanicals Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Brand new luxury spa gift basket with an estimated retail value of $125.00. This is sure to help you relax after a long day on the course or at the field!

https://www.chelanvalleybotanicals.com/

Tacoma Tigers Trophy Bat item
Tacoma Tigers Trophy Bat item
Tacoma Tigers Trophy Bat
$50

Starting bid

(1)Tacoma Tigers Trophy Bat. Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00

Massage Session at Federal Way Spine and Wellness item
Massage Session at Federal Way Spine and Wellness
$50

Starting bid

Gift card for Federal Way Spine and Wellness valued at $95.00. The perfect gift for your Golfer, Coach, or Player!

Hydration Station item
Hydration Station item
Hydration Station
$100

Starting bid

Ultimate Hydration station complete with 3 boxes of electrolytes. The perfect solution when you are on the go at the course or at the field on those hot summer days!

Venom 2 Back Advanced Heat & Vibration item
Venom 2 Back Advanced Heat & Vibration item
Venom 2 Back Advanced Heat & Vibration
$150

Starting bid

Relax and let this device do all of the work after a long day on the course or at the field. The PERFECT gift for your Golfer, Coach, Player, or Self! Suggested Retail is $269.00.

Round of 4 at North Shore! item
Round of 4 at North Shore! item
Round of 4 at North Shore! item
Round of 4 at North Shore!
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a round of golf for 4 players at North Shore Golf Course.

Whiskey Tasting Experience item
Whiskey Tasting Experience item
Whiskey Tasting Experience item
Whiskey Tasting Experience
$75

Starting bid

A variety of brand new whiskey flavors that is sure to bring the bros together either to discuss the golf game or the baseball game!

“Steph and Shan” Music Experience-1 hour item
“Steph and Shan” Music Experience-1 hour
$75

Starting bid

Life-long singing cousins will bring fun entertainment to your party with originals and songs that everybody loves to sing along for a one hour session.

https://hawkinsmusicstudio.weebly.com/

Rainier Training Bat item
Rainier Training Bat item
Rainier Training Bat item
Rainier Training Bat
$50

Starting bid

Rainier Training Bat (Beer Not Included!). Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00

2 Night Getaway at a Lake Cabin in Hoodsport item
2 Night Getaway at a Lake Cabin in Hoodsport item
2 Night Getaway at a Lake Cabin in Hoodsport item
2 Night Getaway at a Lake Cabin in Hoodsport
$200

Starting bid

Perfect getaway for a weekend away!! Sleeps family of 4-5. Coach Alika will share the information to the winning bidder..

Autographed Logan Gilbert Baseball item
Autographed Logan Gilbert Baseball
$40

Starting bid

Autographed Logan Gilbert Baseball Valued at $79.99

Mariners Funko Pop Collection item
Mariners Funko Pop Collection
$150

Starting bid

New in Package Collectable Mariners Funko Pops! A great addition for your collection or a great gift for your favorite fan! Estimated Value $250

4 Field or Terrace Club Tickets item
4 Field or Terrace Club Tickets item
4 Field or Terrace Club Tickets
$125

Starting bid

4 field or terrace club tickets to a 2025 game. Only exclusion is the Dodgers series at the end of September. Estimated value of $250

Tacoma Tigers Training Bat item
Tacoma Tigers Training Bat item
Tacoma Tigers Training Bat
$50

Starting bid

(1)Tacoma Tigers Training Bat. Perfect for your man cave or to show off at any ball field. Valued at $100.00

Authenticated Autographed JP Crawford Bat with Bobblehead item
Authenticated Autographed JP Crawford Bat with Bobblehead item
Authenticated Autographed JP Crawford Bat with Bobblehead
$150

Starting bid

Autographed JP Crawford Baseball Bat with Bobblehead. Perfect to add to your collection of for your favorite fan! Valued at $350.00

Authenticated Cal Raleigh Autographed Ball with Bobblehead item
Authenticated Cal Raleigh Autographed Ball with Bobblehead item
Authenticated Cal Raleigh Autographed Ball with Bobblehead
$150

Starting bid

Autographed Homerun Derby Winner Cal Raleigh Autographed Ball with Bobblehead. Perfect for your collection or for your favorite fan! Valued at $350.00

4 Private Lessons at Madrona Links GC item
4 Private Lessons at Madrona Links GC
$40

Starting bid

Golf game need some improvement? We got your back! 4 private lessons valued at $70.00 each, total value of $280.00!!! Lessons with Scott Diaz at Madrona Links Golf Course.

$100 Waffle Stop Gift Card and Coffee Cup item
$100 Waffle Stop Gift Card and Coffee Cup item
$100 Waffle Stop Gift Card and Coffee Cup
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal with your family or with your golfing buddies after a round! Gift card is for $100.00.

Custom Made Memory Quilt item
Custom Made Memory Quilt item
Custom Made Memory Quilt item
Custom Made Memory Quilt
$200

Starting bid

Ready to turn those old jerseys into your favorite keepsake blanket? We have you COVERED! The perfect way to display all of your jerseys that you have collected through the years.

Jameson Gift Basket item
Jameson Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Gift basket includes 2 bottles, Neon Sign, and a couple of cigars to heighten your experience!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!