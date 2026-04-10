Tacos Por Gaza

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About this event
2 tacos of your choice.
3 tacos of your choice.
4 tacos of your choice.
Your donation includes a plate of four halal tacos, a keffiyeh of your choice, along with drink.
Your donation includes a family meal of four plates, includes 16 halal tacos,
2 keffiyehs of your choice, along with 4 drinks plus donation.
Your donation includes a family meal of five plates, includes 20 halal tacos,
2 keffiyehs of your choice, along with 4 drinks plus donation to Palestine Red Crescent and Latino Muslim Unity's anti-racism community healing work which hosts taco trucks at every mosque.
Your donation includes unlimited tacos, 5 keffiyehs, and a shout out at our events and on social media. Your support helps families impacted by raids through rental assistance, legal support, and advocacy, while also supporting emergency services with the Palestine Red Crescent Society and community events that challenge misinformation and build civic engagement.
Your donation supports educational programs and community building events that challenge anti Muslim and anti Latino rhetoric, combat hate, and protect our communities from further harm. Contributions also help sustain Taco Trucks at Every Mosque events, which bring communities together, dismantle stereotypes, and build solidarity across marginalized communities.
This sponsorship also includes 10 keffiyehs, unlimited tacos, and a drinks.
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